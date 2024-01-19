Cold snap, warm hearts

The weather outside was frightful over the last weekend, but the community came together to protect those most vulnerable to the elements.

Hans Van Klaveren, the General Manager of Community Services and Recreation, told council on January 10 that Warming Hearts and the shelter pods had extended their hours so that between the two services, those in need had a warm place 24 hours of the day.

After several weeks of unseasonably high temperatures, the province took a plunge into unseasonably low temperatures mid last week.

Edmonton International Airport recorded a temperature of 6C on December 31, by the night of January 11, temperatures dropped below -40 overnight.

Kelly Forster, co-founder of Warming Hearts, says everything went well. There was only one person who had to attend the hospital for an injury from the cold. She says at one point in time there were 67 people in the centre.

“That’s a pretty big win considering the temperature,” she says.

Forster says she put in about 100 hours over the past week making sure those without homes stayed warm.

“I’ve been transporting them back and forth from the pods, to the camp,” she says. Some of their clients were able to stay with family or friends in the community, and Forster says they also got a ride.

But Forster wasn’t alone in her efforts. She had a volunteer with her as they transported people, and they were able to have five volunteers in the centre at all times.

Van Klaveren says Community Enforcement was also out at the camps ensuring everyone was safe and warm.

Forster says that while they were more than happy to help the homeless community, the cold snap depleted a lot of the resources they normally have on hand. She says they were receiving food donations over the weekend, which really helped out.

“We blew our budget pretty good, but we had people showing up with stuff all the time, which was a big help,” says Forster. “Our community, I tell ya, when things like this happen they really pitch in.”

Now that things have calmed down a bit, Forster says they are hoping to receive donations of mittens, toques, snowpants, sleeping bags, and other items that will keep people warm over the winter.

As of January 15, Warming Hearts was back to regular hours again from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. However, Forster says she is still transporting people until the temperature warms up to about -10C.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press