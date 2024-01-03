Cold Start Classic donates $15,000 for new Kipling Arena

The dream of a new arena in Kipling is one step closer, thanks to money raised from the Cold Start Classic hockey tournament held over the Remembrance Day weekend. Prior to the December regular meeting of Kipling town Council, Deputy Mayor Colby Sproat presented Mayor Pat Jackson with a $15,000 cheque, part of the $25,000 total raised this year for the project.

The Cold Start Classic itself is the resurgence of a long-standing hockey tradition in Kipling, building off a memorial tournament that ended up being paused when Covid hit.

“For years and years, there was a rec hockey tournament dedicated to Dale Blackstock, it was the Blackstock Memorial tournament,” explained Gail Dakue, CAO with the Town of Kipling. “They had it for over 30 years, it was always Remembrance Day weekend.”

Sproat was part of the group who relaunched the annual tournament after touching base with the family of Blackstock, who were pleased to see the event continue.

“If you grew up in Kipling, you plan to be around for that weekend if you want to play some hockey,” Sproat said.

The cost of building a new arena is not cheap as Sproat pointed to the Southland Co-op Centre in Assiniboia as an example. When that facility opened its doors in September of 2022, the final tally was $18 million with provincial and federal government dollars making up some $11.5 million of that price tag. The rest was raised locally for the multi-purpose arena.

“Our feasibility study was more like $24 million, but there’s all sorts of things to consider: whether it’s going to be just a rink or a rink and community centre, or offices,” Sproat said. “The biggest point is you can’t start raising money for a rink two years before you build it. We were going to have the tournament anyway, we don’t need money for anything else, so let’s put it in for a new rink.”

He believes government grants will be available once the time comes to seek them out, but added “if you’re looking for 25 per cent of $24 million, you’re looking at still a decent price tag for locals.”

A portion of this year’s $25,000 raised was carried over from another tournament, the Pull the Plug which was held in the spring. Another $10,000 was brought forward through the generosity of Renewable Energy Systems Canada Inc—a major player in the nearby Bekevar Wind Energy Project—and one of Canada’s most famous millionaires with Saskatchewan roots, W. Brett Wilson.

When asked about the process of attracting such large donations, Sproat had an easy explanation.

“The simple answer is when we started talking about the tournaments, it was harvest and I had lots of time to think about who I could possibly contact for donations,” he said. “Brett was always very outspoken on Twitter about Kraft Hockeyville and supporting small town Saskatchewan, so I thought what’s the harm in trying?”

The result was a $5,000 donation from Wilson’s foundation toward the Cold Start Classic, proving the request worthwhile.

Currently, the Town and neighbouring RMs of Kingsley and Hazelwood are working to upgrade the existing arena, overseen by a Joint Leisure Services committee.

“Current council would like to make sure that the facility is upgraded to the point where it can last until such time as available grants plus local fundraising can see their way to a new facility,” said Mayor Jackson during a year-end interview. Thanks to funding via an ICIP grant and corporate dollars, renovation work will ensure the rink remains a fixture in the community.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator