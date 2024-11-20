Cold starts with warming afternoons

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
B.C. bomb cyclone to create the world’s largest wave pool
The swells generated by the next B.C. storm will propagate thousands of kilometres, reaching as far as Hawaii and the western beaches of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Talk about impact.
- Prevention
40 Years Ago, Scientists Dropped Gophers Onto a Volcano—Today, They’re Tiny Heroes
A bunch of gophers helped restore the plant life around Mount St. Helens after a devastating eruption
- The Weather Network - Video
Rare 'doomsday' fish washes up in California, is it really a bad omen?
A rare 9-foot oarfish dubbed the "doomsday fish," washed up in Encinitas, California, marking the third sighting of the species in the state this year. Oarfish, typically found deep in the ocean, are linked to earthquake myths but have no proven connection to seismic events.
- The Weather Network
B.C. bombarded with heavy rain, snow and powerful winds from intense storm
An intense fall storm is set to impact the B.C. coast on Tuesday, anticipated to bring powerful waves, fierce wind gusts and heavy precipitation that all threaten disruptions to power and travel across the province
- CBC
Quebec to ban fossil fuel natural gas heating in homes by 2040
Environmental groups are praising Quebec's plan to ban fossil-fuel-based natural gas heating in homes by 2040 in an effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions."Basically the idea is to stop the hemorrhage," said Jean-Pierre Finet, analyst with Le Regroupement des organismes environnementaux en énergie (ROEE), which advocates for sustainable energy in Quebec and a shift away from fossil fuels."We need to reduce our greenhouse gas production and it's not by adding gas to the grid that
- CBC
1st winter storm of the season wallops Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan got hit with its first major snowstorm of the season Monday night, with much of the province remaining under a snowfall and winter storm warning Tuesday."Definitely a wintry scene to begin with today," said Dan Fulton, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Fulton said areas around Melfort, Humboldt and Nipawin were hit the hardest overnight, receiving about 15 centimetres of snow.He said those areas could expect to see more snow accumulate throughout the
- The Weather Network
Heavy snow prompts warning in Calgary, brace for travel impacts Monday
Snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta, with drivers urged to brace for difficult travel through Monday
- The Weather Network
Ontario finally in line for a rainy, windy fall storm this week
Gusty winds and heavy rain will spread into Ontario as a traditional fall low moves into the region this week
- CBC
How the 'bomb cyclone' will impact coastal B.C. this week
CBC science specialist Darius Mahdavi breaks down the incoming windstorm that is forming off the west coast of Vancouver Island, with its effects set to be most severe on Tuesday night.
- The Weather Network
Formidable storm threatens big snowfall totals on the Prairies
A large and powerful storm will bring hefty snowfall totals to parts of the Prairies this week. Expect power and travel disruptions
- The Weather Network
More than 12 cars involved in snowy pileup east of Calgary
The first significant snowfall of the season in the Calgary area is causing accidents, delays, and at least one major pileup in the region.
- The Weather Network
Strong bomb cyclone threatens wicked winds and outages over B.C. this week
A rapidly intensifying low, also known as a weather bomb, will bring big waves, powerful winds, heavy snow, and rain to B.C. this week. Brace for outages and travel disruptions
- The Weather Network
3 major lows bring wet, wicked or wintry weather to most of Canada
An active pattern sets up over the country this week bringing three storms from coast to coast. Impacts range from strong wind gusts, to blizzard-like conditions, as well as days of dreary and never ending rain
- The Weather Network
Dangerous snow, blizzard-like conditions persist into Wednesday over Sask., Man.
Parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are facing a major wintry wallop, with drivers in the hardest-hit areas urged to postpone any non-essential travel through Wednesday
- The Weather Network - Video
First Major winter storm set to cut prairies in half this week
A potent winter storm will try to reach blizzard criteria between Winnipeg and Regina this week
- CNN
Weary Philippines cleans up after Super Typhoon Man-yi becomes fourth major storm to hit in the past fortnight
A super typhoon ripped through Philippines’ largest island on Sunday, knocking down houses and sending more than half a million people to emergency shelters, as rare back-to-back storms cause havoc across an exhausted nation.
- Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Rare, late-year Tropical Storm Sara brings needed rain to parts of Georgia, Alabama
The rare November storm may end parts of Georgia and Alabama’s drought. Why isn’t it becoming a hurricane despite warm ocean waters?
- CBC
Heavy smog a 'medical emergency' in northern India
Air pollution in and around New Delhi has reached its highest level this year, prompted schools closures and affected airport operations.
- The Canadian Press
What to know about Chris Wright, Trump's choice to run the Energy Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fossil fuel executive Chris Wright, Donald Trump's choice for Energy secretary, is a strong supporter of oil and gas development, including fracking, a key pillar of the president-elect’s quest for U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market.
- WLWT - Cincinnati
Kentucky National Guard breaks ground on Burlington repair facility
Kentucky National Guard breaks ground on Burlington repair facility