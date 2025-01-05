Cold Sunday, with more snow on the way Monday night
Denver7 forecast- snow tapers off, with cold air in place Sunday. A brief break between systems tomorrow, with more snow on the way for the metro Monday night into Tuesday morning.
A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
Millions of Canadians from the Prairies all the way to the East coast are bracing for a fierce blast of winter tonight as part of a deep freeze that's affecting tens-of-millions on both sides of the border. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday criticised the British government's energy policy with a demand the country "open up" the ageing North Sea oil and gas basin and get rid of wind farms. The North Sea is one of the world's oldest offshore oil and gas basins where production has steadily declined since the start of the millennium. At the same time, it has become one of the world's largest offshore wind regions.
Heavy rain, snow, and powerful winds take aim at parts of Atlantic Canada this weekend, with major impacts to travel and powerlines likely as the storm rapidly intensifies
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
The frigid ground across the Prairies looked like clouds to weather satellites on Friday
How much snow should you expect in your Kansas City neighborhood? Here’s a look at the chance of snow exceeding certain amounts.
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
A burst of Arctic air pushing east will have to contend with the Great Lakes before it can reach southern Ontario this weekend
WATCH: Cold Saturday, tracking a wet and wintry storm
A winter storm moves into our area Sunday into Monday.
A small army of salt trucks and plows sat ready to respond to incoming winter weather in Greater Cincinnati Thursday as forecasts called for the threat of a winter storm Sunday into Monday.
Road conditions were deteriorating Saturday in the central U.S. as a winter storm brought a mix of snow, ice and plunging temperatures, with forecasts calling for the dreaded combo to spread eastward in the coming days. “Winter returned,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland. The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually stays penned up around the North Pole, spinning like a top.
Erin's Pub, a local bar in downtown St. John's, received significant structural damage as high winds and messy weather impact parts of the province. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)Around 6,000 Newfoundland Power customers were left without power Sunday morning as high winds, rain and snow pounded the island. Special weather statements and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, as Environment Canada projects a mess of rain, wind and snow to hit the island, lasting in
Stranded vehicles and collisions have left key roads in northern England closed while rail services have also been cancelled.
Heavy snow warnings remain in place across northern England - with the weather leaving thousands without power across the UK and causing disruption at airports.
A video shared online captured the moment two pets, Kane and Chester, reconsidered their outdoor venture on Thursday amid winter weather in Ontario.
A weather bomb will bring blizzard like conditions and power outage across newfoundland. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.