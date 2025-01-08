Cold sunshine today with some snowflakes tomorrow
Wildfires began breaking out in Southern California Tuesday morning as a life-threatening, widespread windstorm that could be one of the most destructive to hit the region in over a decade roars to life and creates extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
Canada faces another temperature divide as Arctic air is pushed out of the Prairies and into Ontario by Tuesday. Consequently, a warm-up is in store for the Prairies and Northern Canada, putting some areas in line to sit 15-20 degrees above normal
The extreme weather is being caused by the polar vortex, an area of cold air that circulates around the Arctic.
The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.
New evidence that low levels of atmospheric CO2 led to the longest ice age in Earth’s history.
Tibet was struck with a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Tuesday.
Pacific Palisades residents are fleeing the wind-whipped Palisades fire that exploded in size during a potentially life-threatening windstorm.
A brush fire has spread to nearly 3,000 acres in Los Angeles. The flames are being fueled by a severe wind storm across Southern California.
Aerial footage shows some of the destruction in the wake of a deadly earthquake that struck in Tibet, northeast of Mount Everest, on Tuesday, January 7.The Chinese military released video showing multiple damaged buildings in an area they said was near the epicenter.Chinese media said at least 95 people were killed, and 130 others injured.The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a 7.1 magnitude, while the China Earthquake Networks Center measured it as 6.8. Credit: PLA via Storyful
BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a high-altitude region of western China and areas of Nepal on Tuesday, damaging hundreds of houses, littering streets with rubble and killing at least 126 people in Tibet. Many others were trapped as dozens of aftershocks shook the remote region.
President-Elect Donald Trump is weighing an executive order that seeks to protect gas-powered appliances including stoves and heaters from federal and local regulators who want to phase them out of homes and businesses, two sources familiar with the plans said. Republicans, including Trump, have spent the last few years attacking local Democratic efforts to limit gas-powered appliances in new construction projects amid environmental and health concerns. The U.S. consumer regulator said in 2023 it was reviewing gas appliances and links with respiratory conditions such as asthma, but noted that any regulation would be a lengthy process.
With one storm safely out to sea, attention turns to the next system that's forecast to spread a wintry mess from Texas to the East Coast this week.
Typically, storms move west to east, but the opposite will ring true for Quebec and Atlantic Canada this week. As a result, some locales could see 30-40 cm of snowfall.
The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has more on the life-threatening windstorm impacting southern California this week.
Arctic chill continues Tuesday
Frigid air that normally stays trapped in the Arctic has escaped, plunging deep into the United States for an extended visit that is expected to provoke teeth-chattering but not be record-shattering.
BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in the freezing, high-altitude Tibet region in western China searched a second day for any remaining victims of a deadly earthquake that struck near a holy city for Tibetan Buddhists, before shifting their focus to resettling the survivors.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice comes into effect from 17:00 GMT on Monday.
Sunday was the UK’s coldest night of the winter so far, with a temperature of minus 13.3C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands.