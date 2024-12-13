Cold temperatures today, more seasonable temperatures this weekend in south-central Pennsylvania
The new name may be fitting, depending on how you look at it.
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
Falling gas prices are good news for Canadian drivers, who prefer black, gas-powered SUVs, according to a new survey.
7th UPDATE 1:30 pm: The wind-driven Franklin Fire in Malibu continues to burn, scorching more than 4,000 acres as of early afternoon Wednesday. A red flag warning of critical fire danger was scheduled to expire at 2 p.m. Wednesday, but forecasters canceled the warning an hour early, saying the winds were decreasing “faster than expected.” …
The N.W.T. has a lot of trees – so why are wood pellets used for heating all hauled up from northern Alberta? That question was central to a discussion that unfolded Thursday at the territory's Legislative Assembly. Robert Sexton, the territory's energy director, told the standing committee on economic development and environment that roughly 14,500 cords of wood used to heat homes in the territory every year all come from within the N.W.T. But the 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets used annually? Al
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — More than 3,700 residents were allowed to return to their Malibu homes on Thursday after calmer winds and rising humidity in Southern California helped firefighters battle a blaze that had forced thousands, including college students and celebrities, to evacuate earlier this week.
While Argentina is leveraging government incentives to boost oil and gas output and exports, Colombia's restrictive policies, including a fracking ban, threaten its energy security.
The fierce lake-effect snowstorm is nearing its end across the Great Lakes. Heavy snow continues to pummel areas east of lakes Erie and Ontario, but relief is on the horizon as the storm is expected to weaken by Friday evening.
Alachua County is preparing for a more dangerous future, even if the state government won't say "climate."
On Friday, the cause of the Franklin Fire remained under investigation, Cal Fire said. Rain was also expected in the region Saturday, per the NWS.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean were bracing for Cyclone Chido on Friday as the intense tropical storm whirred its way toward Africa's east coast.