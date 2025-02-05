Heavy snowfall of up to 20 cm expected as cold weather dominates the Prairies

A frigid pattern will dominate the Prairies for the next few weeks, with temperatures typically running 10 to 25 degrees colder-than-normal. With the Arctic air being re-supplied to the region, the chance for snow increases at times throughout this week.

After some light flurries across southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on Tuesday, another system will track south of the border on Wednesday, bringing a heavier swath to much of the Prairie region.

Drivers are urged to brace for the changing conditions, as the freshly fallen snow combined with gusty winds could impact visibility at times.

Stay up-to-date with the latest weather alerts in your area, and be sure to always check highway conditions before heading out.

Wednesday through Thursday morning:

The heaviest swath of snow on Wednesday will fall from southeastern Alberta through southern Manitoba. The snow will stay to the east of Calgary this time around.

The snow will start Wednesday morning, and will be heaviest for southern Saskatchewan in the afternoon, where commute times could be jeopardized as people head home from school and work.

Baron - Prairie precip Wednesday pm - Feb4

The snow will gradually spread into southern Manitoba through the evening, persisting into the overnight hours, as well.

In all, a widespread 10-15 cm of snow is forecast, with some of the harder-hit areas of southern and central Saskatchewan in line to pick up as much as 20 cm.

Baron - Prairie snow through Thursday - Feb4

Luckily, the strongest wind gusts, which are forecast to be 40-60 km/h, will occur as the snow is ending on Thursday afternoon, but this will still lead to drifting snow with the fresh fluffy snow that has just fallen.

Reduced visibility is expected once the winds pick up.

Baron - Prairie winds Thursday - Feb4

Bitterly cold daytime 'highs'

The frigid pattern remains locked into place, with temperatures dipping into the -30s and daytime highs only 'warming' to the -20s. Extreme cold warnings cover much of the western Prairies.

"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the warning. "If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside."

Outdoor workers should also take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

No major storms are in sight beyond Thursday, as Arctic high pressure will dominate the region. Some upslope snow is possible Sunday and Sunday night for southwestern Alberta.

Be sure to check back for your latest weather updates across the Prairies