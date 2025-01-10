UK records -17.3C in chilliest January night in 15 years

Two Highland cows in a snow-covered field after the coldest night of winter so far.

The UK has recorded its chilliest January night in 15 years, as forecasters predicted it could get even colder over the weekend with temperatures falling as low as -20C in some locations.

Altnaharra, in Sutherland, the most northerly region of the Highlands, reached the low of -17.3C by 9pm on Friday. It is the coldest January overnight temperature since 2010, when it dropped below -15C several times at locations across the UK, including -22.3C on 8 January in Altnaharra.

It came as an England-wide amber health alert was extended to Tuesday, with temperatures expected to continue to fall across the UK over the weekend.

The UK Health Security Agency extended the alert, which had been in place until Sunday, meaning the effects of cold weather were likely to be felt across the whole health service.

“This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable,” the agency said.

“These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures.”

Yellow warnings for ice issued by the Met Office are in place in much of the south-west and Wales, Northern Ireland and northern Scotland, as well as the east coast of England stretching from Northumberland to Essex.

Liam Eslick, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “It’s going to be another cold couple of days, and recovering into the early part of next week. Anywhere across the UK is likely to see those temperatures dipping below freezing and likely to see quite severe frost and ice to form overnight tonight.”

Dartmoor and Exmoor are likely to have snow. There is a chance of snow across northern Scotland and possibly the very north-east of England on Friday.

Eslick said: “Because that rain is falling on some pretty cold ground, it is likely to turn to icy conditions as well. So we are telling people to take care if you are travelling around with these cold temperatures for tomorrow, but at least it’s quite settled, and away from that freezing fog it will be nice, bright and sunny.”

The weather will slowly warm as Monday comes. But Eslick said: “Saturday is still going to be another cold one, unfortunately.”

Snow and winds have so far brought travel disruption, with rail lines forced to close. Hundreds of schools in Scotland and about 90 in Wales were shut on Thursday. The RAC said it had seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

Meanwhile, ice skaters made the most of the conditions in the Cambridgeshire Fens by heading out on frozen flooded fields near the River Cam.

Paul Jansen, 58, was among those who turned out with his skates. “It’s just beautiful, you’ve got the nature around you especially if there’s a bit of sunshine,” he said.