Cold weekend mornings

- The Weather Network
Life-threatening floods expected as Tropical Storm Sara forms
The eighteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the western Caribbean on Thursday
- CNN
National Hurricane Center tells Floridians to monitor soon-to-be Tropical Storm Sara
Forecasters tell residents of eastern Gulf Coast and Florida to monitor the forecast closely for potential impacts next week.
- The Weather Network - Video
La Niña watch remains in effect heading into winter
Forecasters continue to expect better-than-even odds of La Niña developing into this winter. The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the details.
- The Weather Network
B.C. highway passes hit with copious snowfall as storm parade continues
Heavy snow for B.C.'s mountain passes continues on Thursday, with some areas in line to see 20-30+ cm of accumulation by Friday morning.
- The Weather Network
Weekend snowfall may slow travel on the eastern Prairies
A weekend snowfall is on the way for portions of the eastern Prairies
- CNN
Scientists discover the world’s largest coral — so big it can be seen from space
It’s more than 100 feet long, around 300 years old, made of nearly 1 billion little polyps and visible from space
- BBC
Málaga evacuates thousands as Spain issues more flood alerts
Spain's Civil Protection Agency sent a mass alert to phones warning of an "extreme risk of rainfall".
- The Weather Network
Powerful typhoons ravage Philippines in back-to-back beatings
Three typhoons have made landfall over the Philippines over the past week as part of a destructive pattern that is expected to continue
- CBC
Rain, snowfall warnings issued as fall storm blows through B.C.
Officials have issued rainfall and snowfall warnings for parts of British Columbia on Wednesday as a fall storm moves across the province.Environment Canada says up to 90 millimetres of rainfall is expected to fall on parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, and up to 60 millimetres on Haida Gwaii.The downpours could lead to flash floods and pooling on roads, as well as washouts near waterways, Environment Canada warns.The weather comes after a fall storm brought wind and rainfall in several reg
- The Canadian Press
What do you do when a goose dies in your backyard, amid concerns about avian flu?
Carolyn Law didn't think much of it when a snow goose landed in her Richmond, B.C., backyard, on Halloween.
- WLWT - Cincinnati
Rain Continues Through the Day
After an inch of rain overnight we'll see scattered showers through the day.
- Canadian Press Videos
New storms and flooding hit Spain's southern Malaga province
Storms in Spain caused school closures and train cancellations on Wednesday, two weeks after flash floods in Valencia and other parts of the country killed more than 220 people and destroyed thousands of homes.
- HowStuffWorks
The Most Dangerous Bear and 9 Others to Give a Wide Berth
Bears are incredible creatures, but they can also be some of the most dangerous animals on the planet. While even the most dangerous bear will typically avoid humans, under the right (or wrong!) circumstances, it can become aggressive, especially if it feels threatened or if you're in its territory.
- The Canadian Press
Clean energy could create millions of tons of waste in India. Some are working to avoid that
KENCHANAHALLI, India (AP) — On the edges of a dense forest in southern India, six women in a small garage are busy stitching cloth bags, pants, hospital gowns and office uniforms with automated sewing machines.
- TechCrunch
Ecolectro stuffs hydrogen production into shipping containers to cut costs
It lost the battle over personal transportation to battery electric vehicles, and for industrial users, it remains far more expensive than natural gas. Like many hydrogen entrepreneurs, Gabriel Rodriguez-Calero figures the best way to rein in costs is to bring production closer to where it’s being used. More recently, though, scientists have been exploring ways of making cheaper electrolyzers more efficient.
- CBC
Lack of update on Wheaton Covered Bridge worries residents of Tantramar area
About four months after the closure of one of New Brunswick's historic covered bridges, the province still doesn't have a definitive plan on what will happen with the century-old structure."The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI) understands the impact of this closure in the area and appreciates the public's patience while staff identify the best option for the bridge going forward," said spokesperson Jacob MacDonald, in an email.He said structural damage on the Wheaton Covered
- The Motley Fool
Canadian Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now
Renewable companies in Canada are currently struggling through a challenging phase, but quite a few of them are still worth considering for their long-term prospects. The post Canadian Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- CNN
Tropical Storm Sara dumps more than 20 inches of rain on parts of Honduras
More than two feet of rain could fall and trigger devastating flash flooding and mudslides.
- The Canadian Press
Beetles from B.C. settling in Nova Scotia, taking up the fight to rescue hemlocks
FREDERICTON — The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
- Fox Weather
Weak La Niña expected to emerge soon and last into spring
Climate experts are eagerly awaiting the declaration of a La Niña, but the global weather pattern is trending toward it being weak.