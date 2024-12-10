Colder and a couple of flurry chances
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about about dropping temperatures and when flurries could move through our area.
A deepening low pressure system to the east and cold Arctic air from the west will clash over Ontario and bring another round of significant lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 20-40 cm by Friday
Incoming, blustery winds and snow squalls to southern Ontario. A deepening low pressure to the east, and Arctic air from the west clash over Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the widespread windy and squally conditions set to hit the region.
Stay alert for slick roads as freezing rain falls throughout portions of Ontario on Monday
Explosive weather bomb to bring snow, rain, and freezing rain across portions of Eastern Canada later this week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.
Cold Arctic Air is set to return across Canada bringing changeable weather conditions. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
Some areas could see more than 20 cm of snow by Monday
A unique weather bomb will develop over eastern North America this week, bringing a blast of chilly precipitation with it
WATCH: Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan says this November was wetter than normal with the transition to winter.
Rain, snow, and winds set to strike eastern Ontario and Quebec, as a 'weather bomb' moves across the region. Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages
VANCOUVER — British Columbia has given the green light to nine wind energy projects to help power the province's economy and light up 500,000 homes, Premier David Eby said Monday.
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions as a powerful 'weather bomb' takes aim at Atlantic Canada mid-week. There's even the potential for some record-setting warm December temperatures as milder air floods the region
Commuters, watch out for slick roads Monday as freezing rain slickens roads and surfaces. Some parts of southern Ontario are at higher risk. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the hazard zones and timing.
A quick blast of Arctic air is expected to impact much of Canada this week, with below-seasonal temperatures forecast for the majority of the country