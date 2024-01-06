Colder temps, freezing rain — maybe snow? What Farmer’s Almanac predicts for rest of SC winter 2024

South Carolinians should expect more freezing temperatures but not much else significant in the way of wintry weather before spring hits, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Believe it or not, though Christmas and New Year’s have come and gone, there’s still plenty of the winter season left to go. So far, South Carolina has had a fairly uneventful winter filled with mostly average temperatures for the year and a decent dose of rainfall.

Here’s what winter weather the Palmetto State can expect for the rest of January, February and early March.

January, February and early March predictions

The extended forecast from Farmer’s Almanac says to expect temperatures to turn much colder through the rest of the week. A storm will move northeast from the Gulf of Mexico with moderate amounts of rain between Jan. 12 and Jan. 15. Following it will be cold air from Canada that will pour south, causing a significant freeze.

More rain will follow and temperatures will remain extremely cold in the final weeks of the month.

A seasonably cold and wet winter in the Pacific Northwest could mean an active winter for Idaho.

If you’re hoping for any real snow in South Carolina this winter, it appears February will be your best bet, according to Farmer’s Almanac.

The first week of February will start off with gusty winds and local, heavy showers. For the week of Feb. 8, expect another temperature drop and possible scattered snow with rain showers. The following week will then usher in a stretch of extremely cold, bitter weather. Expect dry, unseasonably cold weather in the final week of February.

South Carolina should warm noticeably the first week of March, then see a strong storm and then scattered showers. By March 16, expect much warmer, spring-like temperatures.

How the Farmers’ Almanac predicts the weather

Founded in 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac uses a secret formula that includes components such as “sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet,” to predict long-range weather forecasts. The forecasts are typically made two years in advance. Fans of the Farmers’ Almanac have, over the years, calculated that the predictions are accurate 80-85% of the time.

Story continues

Other winter weather forecasts

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center expects a 33% to 40% chance of near normal temperatures for much of the Midlands and the Lowcountry in South Carolina for January through March. It also expects equal chances of normal temperatures for the Upstate.

A map that shows temperature outlooks across the U.S. between January and March 2024.

Rain chances for South Carolina are more varied.

The center predicts a 50% to 60% chance of likely above average rainfall for much of the Midlands and Pee Dee region, but only a 40% to 50% of leaning above average rainfall for the Upstate from January through March. However, most of the coastal region of the state can expect an 80% to 90% of likely above average rainfall.