Colder tonight in the Omaha area

Latest Stories
- CNN
‘This is all pink and attractive, but we are going to die’: Anastasia Samoylova on photographing Florida’s climate anxiety
The Russian-born, American artist has garnered critical acclaim for her subtle, unnerving images of Florida’s collapsing pastel-pink landscapes.
- Country Living
‘The Old Farmer's Almanac’ Says Only a Few Spots Will See Snow This Christmas
Spoiler alert: Some of you will have to settle for a day that’s merely merry and bright.
- The Weather Network
Freezing rain risk builds for Ontario’s Monday commutes
Stay alert for slick roads as freezing rain falls throughout portions of Ontario on Monday
- The Weather Network
A much-needed warm-up heads to southern Ontario, but there's a catch
Beware slick roads across southern Ontario through Sunday morning as snowfall continues
- The Weather Network
Icy Monday in store for some as Ontario slips into a quick change
A pattern change is coming to Ontario, but first, freezing rain will sweep across parts of the province on Monday, making for some slippery commutes
- The Weather Network - Video
Weather bomb to bring messy conditions in Eastern Canada
Explosive weather bomb to bring snow, rain, and freezing rain across portions of Eastern Canada later this week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.
- The Weather Network
Snowy, windy clipper persists on the Prairies into Monday
Some areas could see more than 20 cm of snow by Monday
- The Weather Network
Explosive system to bring Eastern Canada a blast of precipitation
A unique weather bomb will develop over eastern North America this week, bringing a blast of chilly precipitation with it
- Global News
Winter forecast and what to expect in a La Niña year with meteorologist Peter Quinlan
WATCH: Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan says this November was wetter than normal with the transition to winter.
- The Canadian Press
Ottawa is set to spend more than $1 billion on growing N.B.'s clean electricity grid
DIEPPE, N.B. — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa will spend more than $1 billion on growing New Brunswick's clean electricity grid.
- The Weather Network
A man accidentally discovered a strong tornado using Google Earth
Scientists used satellite imagery to confirm that a previously undiscovered tornado tore through the Australian outback in late 2022
- The Weather Network - Video
Clash of air masses in southern Ontario brings freezing rain risk
Commuters, watch out for slick roads Monday as freezing rain slickens roads and surfaces. Some parts of southern Ontario are at higher risk. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the hazard zones and timing.
- Yahoo Canada Style
This 3-in-1 flashlight, radio and portable charger is the 'perfect emergency item' — and it's under $25
More than 400 people have purchased this "must-have" emergency gadget in the past month.
- United Press International
Watch: World's oldest wild bird lays egg at age 74
The world's oldest known wild bird has laid an egg at the estimated age of 74 on a North Pacific island, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.
- WMTW - Portland ME
Snow moves in tonight and ice Tuesday morning
Snow moves in tonight and ice Tuesday morning
- Associated Press
Philippine volcano eruption sends villagers fleeing for safety as homes are blanketed in ash
A plume of hot ash and gases up to 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) high forced residents to seek shelter after a volcano in the Philippines erupted on Monday. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the latest explosion of Mount Kanlaon, on central Negros island, but authorities shut schools and imposed a nighttime curfew after ash falling in several villages clouded the the visibility of motorists and sparked health concerns. “It sounded like a cannon,” Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas of Canlaon city, which lies southeast of the volcano, told The Associated Press by telephone.
- CBC
1 arrested, 1 at large after suspicious death on White Bear First Nation
RCMP say one of two men charged in relation to a homicide on White Bear First Nation has been taken to custody.Jeremy Whitebear, 22, was arrested on Dec. 7, according to a Sunday news release from RCMP. He is charged with second-degree murder.Police responded to a call on the Saskatchewan First Nation early Tuesday morning and found 33-year-old Talon Lonethunder dead in a home. White Bear First Nation is about 185 kilometres southeast of Regina.The other suspect, Dwanye Maxie, 26, is still on th
- Reuters
Extreme heat puts garment factory workers at risk, study shows
Workers in some of the world's biggest garment manufacturing hubs in Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Pakistan are increasingly exposed to extreme heat as climate change pushes temperatures up, a report found on Sunday, a problem multinational retailers and brands will have to help address. New European Union regulations make retailers selling in the bloc, like Inditex, H&M and Nike, legally liable for conditions at their suppliers, putting pressure on them to help fund improvements to cool factories they source from. In Dhaka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh and Karachi, the number of days with "wet-bulb" temperatures - a measurement that accounts for air temperature as well as humidity - above 30.5 degrees Celsius jumped by 42% in 2020-2024 compared to 2005-2009, researchers at Cornell University's Global Labor Institute found.
- CBC
Freezing rain risk floats over much of Ottawa region
A common thread in a patchwork of weather alerts in eastern Ontario and parts of western Quebec Monday and Tuesday is freezing rain or drizzle.There are freezing rain warnings in the Bellevile, Brockville and Kingston area and in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que.These warnings north to Madoc and east to Prescott say freezing rain or snow could start around noon Monday, easing off in the evening and possibly coming back for an icy, drizzly encore overnight.Highway 401 in Kingston started to be affecte
- GOBankingRates
2024 Sedans With the Best Gas Mileage — See How Much Money You Save Over Time
Fuel-efficient sedans will be more important than ever going into 2025, as they will be the vehicles that save you the most money. With the average American spending thousands in annual...