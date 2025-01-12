Colder winds pick up Sunday

Latest Stories
- Variety
Late Night Hosts Mock Trump’s Bizarre Response to L.A. Fires: ‘In Trump’s Defense, Words Are Hard’
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
- ABC News
Massive winter storm continues to dump snow across the South
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
- The Weather Network
Scientists discover where the Yellowstone supervolcano will erupt next
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
- CBC
Barking sea lions keep Bowen Island residents up at night
Sea lions making an appearance on Bowen Island are putting on quite a show. They often bark and wail at night, keeping residents awake. For some, their appearance is a positive sign of a healthy environment, but the sentiments of those living near the water aren't as kind.
- CNN
Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy
Fact check: As wildfires rage, Trump lashes out with false claims about FEMA and California water policy
- The Weather Network
Shovels on standby: A snowy weekend is unfolding in southern Ontario
Snow will both start and end the weekend in southern Ontario, with some additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. You'll want to plan ahead
- Bloomberg
Los Angeles Fire Pushes Northeast to Threaten Bel Air, Brentwood
(Bloomberg) -- The devastating Palisades Fire pushed to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in the ultra-affluent Southern California neighborhoods of Brentwood and Bel Air as the threat of more dry winds raised risks after a brief respite.Most Read from BloombergWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s
- The Hill
Trump announces environmental advisory group led by his former consultant
President-elect Trump said he will create an environmental advisory group lead by his former environmental consultant. “I am pleased to announce that Ed Russo, an Environmental Expert, will lead our Environmental Advisory Task Force, which will advise my Administration on initiatives to create great jobs and protect our natural resources, by following my policy of…
- The Weather Network - Video
Snowy weather to blanket southern Ontario this weekend
The seasonal temperatures may make you want to get outside for some outdoor activities but there will be some shoveling in the forecast as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details for the weekend forecast.
- ABC News
Southern cities brought to a halt as winter storm dumps historic levels of snow
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
- USA TODAY
At least 16 dead in LA fires as dangerous winds could persist; crews douse roads in retardant
Forecasters warned Saturday that gusty winds would make for dangerous fire conditions into next week.
- United Press International
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
- Cover Media
China Is Building A 'Solar Great Wall' To Power Beijing And Beyond
China is building a 'Solar Great Wall' to power a city the size of Beijing. The project, stretching 400 km, will generate up to 100 gigawatts by 2030. Located in Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert, it combats desertification and supplies clean energy. China has installed 5.4 gigawatts of capacity so far, with plans to expand rapidly. The Junma Solar Station, resembling a horse, produces electricity for 400,000 people and restores the environment. Solar panels reduce desert evaporation, slow dune movement, and enable vegetation growth. As of June 2024, China leads global solar capacity with 386,875 megawatts, over 51% of the world total. China's annual solar growth (39,994 MW) far outpaces the U.S. and India. This project exemplifies China's clean energy and environmental innovation.
- CNN
A Russia-backed sliver of Moldova is fast running out of energy. Here’s what to know
In the capital of Transnistria, a Kremlin-backed microstate sandwiched between Moldova and Ukraine, the festive New Year’s lights have gone dark ahead of schedule. This separatist sliver of Moldova will run out of energy in three weeks, the head of its Russia-backed government has said.
- The Weather Network
Full spectrum of winter is taking over the Prairies this weekend
A low-pressure system will track into southern Manitoba, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
- Business Insider
Day 5: Evacuation zone for Palisades Fire expanded as LA blazes now span 38,000 acres
About 38,000 acres have burned so far, and at least 13 deaths have been reported, in what could be the most costly fire in California history.
- The Weather Network
Great Lakes see a 500+ percent increase in ice coverage
Frigid air parked over the region caused a dramatic increase in ice coverage on the Great Lakes this week
- CBC
Barking sea lions on Bowen Island are music to the ears of this conservationist
Peter Kearney has lived in his Bowen Island home for more than 20 years and has recently been seeing sea lions climbing onto his neighbour's dock.Although he's spotted California sea lions in the spring, the recent sighting marks his first time seeing them on the docks this winter."They bark all during the night," Kearney said. "We happen to enjoy it, it's kind of like the guys serenading you, but I can see how some people don't."The barking of seal lions may be a nuisance to residents with wate
- The Weather Network
Major winter storm set to end 1,000+ day snowless streak
Extensive flight cancellations and highway delays are likely as a major winter storm blankets the southeastern United States
- The Canadian Press
Earth breaks yearly heat record and lurches past dangerous warming threshold
Earth recorded its hottest year ever in 2024, with such a big jump that the planet temporarily passed a major climate threshold, weather monitoring agencies announced Friday.