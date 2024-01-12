The coldest air of the season will usher in minus 30's and 40's for B.C.
The coldest air of the season will usher in minus 30's and 40's for B.C. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
The coldest air of the season will usher in minus 30's and 40's for B.C. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
NEW YORK (AP) — Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks during a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge. “We have a situation where I am an innocent man,” the former president protested. “I’m being persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds.” After a few minutes, Judge Arthur Engoron — who had
"I got a letter from him apologizing for what he did, and saying that he loved me and wished me and my family happiness, and he wanted to help with that."
Jennifer Lawrence noticed Robert De Niro's alleged discomfort at her rehearsal dinner and asked him to go home, she recalled in a recent interview.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin described a frightening behind-the-scenes incident.
The baby and a 17-month-old were left alone for 37 hours, officials said.
A Chabad official said a cement truck was at the building to repair damaged walls following the discovery of the tunnel.
The former president was confronted by a DeSantis supporter at the Fox News town hall and tried to spin his way out of it.
Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi hit back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Wednesday, saying the lawmaker was “lying” at a House hearing her father attended Wednesday. Naomi Biden took aim at Greene over remarks the Georgia congresswoman made saying that Hunter Biden had “fled the scene” of a committee hearing room once Greene started speaking…
“He has no sense of proportion,” explained Tim O’Brien.
With Western attention turning towards elections in Britain and America, the war in Ukraine is drifting away from the front pages. While many in the West have written the conflict off as a stalemate, the Kremlin has not. There are now rumblings in Moscow that a decisive offensive to turn the tides of the war squarely in Russia’s favour may soon be underway.
Ukraine has revealed that its Neptune anti-ship missile was first used to target the Russian frigate Admiral Essen, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neyizhpapa said in an interview with NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 11.
Actor didn’t hold back while discussing 1999 romcom with director Richard Curtis
Ashley Tea, a 32-year old millennial, says in the video, "I genuinely think millennials got to have a way better time than Gen Z does."
The ASA has banned a Clavin Klein ad featuring FKA twigs as it "presented her as a stereotypical sexual object". The artist has responded to the ruling on IG.
Travis Kelce’s world has changed, no doubt, but he said Thursday that he plans to continue playing football.
Despite the musician and reality star‘s denials they had a fling, Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler says she saw proof he was plotting to sleep with Kim Kardashian.
A Calgary mother whose boyfriend murdered her three-year-old daughter after the girl interrupted his video game delivered a powerful victim impact statement Thursday, telling her ex that she is "ashamed" to have ever known him. "I hope her face haunts you til the day you die," Helen Wordsworth told Justin Bennett at his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. Ivy Wick died of her injuries after eight days on life support in hospital in the fall of 2017.When she was admitted to hospital, Bennett
Virginia Giuffre previously alleged she had sex with the Duke of York three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island
NEW YORK — Controversial New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, just one day after the show’s host said he wouldn’t have Rodgers back as a guest this season. The reunion was prompted by the retirement of six-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick, who announced Thursday he was leaving the New England Patriots after 24 years. McAfee introduced ...
The singer brought his entire brood to the movie's premiere, which was directed by his brother Jeymes Samuel