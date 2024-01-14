The coldest we may see and feel tomorrow morning: Saturday, January 13th
A winter storm hit Ottawa and the surrounding areas Friday night, covering the nation's capital with 20 centimetres of heavy snow and knocking out power for hundreds of customers.Environment Canada issued winter storm warnings Friday for almost the entire region except for communities along the water west of Brockville, Ont.On Saturday afternoon, the warnings were called down.Here's everything you need to know as storm cleanup continues: Power outages Hydro Ottawa have had crews ready to respond
WestJet says it is facing "significant operational impacts" due to the extremely cold weather in the Prairies and parts of B.C.Saturday morning, temperatures rendered de-icing fluid ineffective in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Kelowna, Kamloops, Fort McMurray, Prince George, Grande Prairie, Yellowknife and Fort St. John, the airline said in a statement posted to its website.Frigid temperatures have also left essential equipment, such as bridges and fuel stations, inoperable. The airline
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. Hochul and other officials said they were making the change for safety’s sake. “We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sa
The extreme cold in Western Canada has delayed air travel, set off traffic chaos in some regions and endangered lives with no relief coming until after the weekend. Environment Canada said temperatures in Edmonton dropped to -37 C Friday morning and may hit -40 C overnight for the first time within city limits since January 1972. "To put it into context, what is considered a normal temperature for the middle of January in the Edmonton area is highs of -8 and lows of -16," said Environment Canada
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings span the majority of British Columbia and Alberta this weekend
With the federal government planning to phase out sales of gas-powered vehicles during the next decade, many drivers question how they will fare on cold Prairie days like this week's.But two electric car enthusiasts who chatted with host Leisha Grebinski on CBC's Blue Sky this week say they love driving their vehicles in the winter."It heats up faster than any gas car I've ever had. It's more reliable," said Tyler Krause, who sits on the board for the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association an
It was so cold Saturday that a good portion of Canada appeared on satellite as a cloud, with imagery mistaking the frigid air for chilly cloud tops like towering cumulonimbi
Plan ahead and use caution around southern Ontario on Sunday as lake-effect snow squalls meander across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
CBC News Science and Climate Specialist Darius Mahdavi explains the global climatic systems that are causing such a cold snap in British Columbia and the Prairies.
A dangerous band of lake-effect snow will snake over Buffalo, New York, this weekend, forcing officials to postpone a highly-anticipated playoff game
Southern Ontario welcomed a significant snowfall that started Friday evening bringing strong winds and a thunderstorm to the GTA.
Plan for some difficult travel across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with more snow, ice and strong winds on tap
HALIFAX — Parts of Atlantic Canada are facing powerful blasts of wind and tidal surges along coastal areas as a storm sweeping in from the southeast moves through the region. Northern New Brunswick is expecting an initial layer of snow and ice pellets beginning Saturday afternoon, but the warm air associated with the system means most of the East Coast will see the snow turn to rainfall through the night. Jean-Marc Couturier, a forecaster at Environment Canada, says the system moving in from nor
A humpback whale with a broken backbone was captured on camera by a drone photographer off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula in late December.Alexander Schmidt (@alexsharks_) of Apex Ocean Divers (@apexoceandivers) said he spotted the whale on December 26 during an expedition off Cabo San Lucas, and noted that she had learned to use her pectoral fins “to push herself through the ocean.”The crew determined that the whale was likely struck by a ship.Schmidt said ship strikes on whales happen “on a daily basis” but can be avoided with help from groups such as the Pacific Whale Foundation and the Great Whale Conservancy, which “create pathways for ships to move without using the highly trafficked whale migration paths.” Credit: alexsharks_/apexoceandivers via Storyful
Much of Canada spent Saturday either shivering in record-setting frigid temperatures or digging out of a messy winter storm as weather warnings remained in place from the West Coast to the Maritimes. On the Prairies, high demand for electricity due to the extreme cold prompted the Alberta Electric Systems Operator to issue grid alerts Friday and Saturday, and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf warned there was a high risk of rotating outages Saturday night. "We are calling on all Albertans to red
Amid frigid temperatures, a Prince George, B.C., man decided to test his Tesla's winter efficiency. Mark Vejvoda made a 440-kilometre round trip from Prince George to McBride, B.C., and back to see how the –30 C temperatures affected his car's battery. "I get this question a lot from people, 'Oh, how does it handle in the cold weather?'" said Vejvoda, who is vice-president of the Prince George Electric Vehicle Association."So I did a 220-kilometre one-way drive and the results actually were bett
After a powerful winter storm brought blizzard-like conditions and thundersnow to Ontario, lingering winds will turn on the lake-effect machine to bring even more of the white stuff to the province this weekend
While people might be hunkering down somewhere warm right now, as the temperature hovers around –30 C, Nick Shipley's cattle are in no rush to get indoors.Shipley is the co-owner of Hartell Homestead. He raises long-haired Highland cattle on his ranch just off Highway 22, about halfway between Diamond Valley and Longview, Alta.He says the animals' thick coat not only means they produce an extremely lean beef, but it also means they don't feel the cold like some other four- (and two-) legged crea
Scientists studied the mountain for years, but the animal went unnoticed — until now.
Most of B.C. is experiencing extreme cold Friday morning as Arctic air blows across the province.Temperatures have dropped as low as –45 C in some areas and it dipped to –12 C in Vancouver, where the wind is making it feel like –23 C early Friday morning.In Victoria it is –10 C, with wind chill making it feel like –20 C. Extreme cold spots included:–40 C in Dawson Creek –38 C in Prince George and Fort Nelson–37 C in Yoho National Park–36 C in MackenzieEnvironment Canada has issued nearly two doz