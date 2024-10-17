Coldest morning since March 29th then warmer days ahead

Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts us off with a quick look at the tropics where he's still monitoring two systems for possible development but shows you the forecast data that suggest our hurricane season might be winding down for Louisiana, then takes us to Southeast Louisiana where the high resolution forecast will show you just how cold it will be outside your door Thursday morning, how much warmer you'll get by the afternoon, and how strong the winds will be, then shows you when temperatures will begin to warm back up, highlights the weekend forecast, the sums it all up with the seven day forecast with high and low temperatures, rain chances, how much cloud cover you'll get, and how strong the winds will be.