Coldplay confirm Hull and Wembley 2025 concerts

Coldplay, fronted by Chris Martin, will play at Hull's Craven Park and Wembley Stadium in August 2025 [PA Media]

Coldplay have confirmed they will play two concerts in Hull before heading to Wembley in August next year.

The band will appear at Craven Park on 18 and 19 August before performing six dates at Wembley Stadium.

A statement confirmed Hull and London will be the only UK and European cities where Coldplay will perform next summer.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday 26 September before a general sale begins 09:00 BST on Friday 27 September.

Where and when

18 August: Craven Park Stadium, Hull

19 August: Craven Park Stadium, Hull

22 August: Wembley Stadium, London

23 August: Wembley Stadium, London

26 August: Wembley Stadium, London

27 August: Wembley Stadium, London

30 August: Wembley Stadium, London

31 August: Wembley Stadium, London

In a statement, Coldplay said 10% of the proceeds from the Wembley and Hull shows would be donated to the Music Venue Trust which supports grassroots venues and artists in the UK.

Dan Mauer, the promoter of the Polar Bear Music Club in Hull, described the fundraising plan as "massive news".

"Smaller venues are really struggling so the fact they [Coldplay] have this initiative will be a huge lifeline to places like ours and others around the country," he added.

'Won the concert lottery'

Coldplay have also confirmed half of the tickets for the Hull shows would go to local fans, dependent on them having an HU, YO, DN or LN postcode, to mark their first concert in the city.

Emma, who describes herself as a "superfan", lives near the stadium and said she was "frightened" she might miss out on a ticket.

"It will be all hands on deck. My mum, my dad, husband, son and friends are all going to try to get tickets. If not I'll be camping out and listening outside."

Paul Lakin, the chief executive of Hull KR, the rugby league club which owns Craven Park, said he had been in negotiations for "six or seven months" for the event.

He said: "We've won the concert lottery. To see Hull and Wembley as the only European dates is just incredible. The stadium is no stranger to big acts but this is on another level."

Coldplay are due to release their 10th studio album, Moon Music, in October with the band claiming it will be their most "eco-friendly" record.

