Coldplay headlines Glastonbury again: Oh what a thing to do, but this really was something beautiful

It was the fifth time Coldplay have headlined the festival - Samir Hussein

“Let’s go,” said Chris Martin. And Glastonbury did. Coldplay started boldly with Yellow, one of their biggest songs, and the crowd was with them all the way. Coordinated wrist bands turned the field into a sea of lights to gasps of audible joy.

There was skepticism about Coldplay headlining Glastonbury for a fifth time, but the truth is there is no better band in the world for inspiring a joyous, mass singalong in a vast space. Everybody came out to see them. This was almost McCartney and Elton John levels of crowd density.

It seemed everybody was there - Samir Hussein

Coldplay brought all the lasers, fireworks, pyro, confetti cannons and flashing multi-coloured wrist bands but their greatest special effect was the crowd itself, singing at the top of its collective voice beneath a clear Glastonbury night sky. It is an experience of musical magic that captures the essence of this extraordinary annual gathering.

There is just something irresistible about being in a huge mass of people, all coordinated together by the power of song. Or the power of an “Oh-way-oh-oh!” It taps back into something older than history. Caught up in the magic of Glastonbury, it becomes easy to imagine a connection all the way back through ley lines from Glastonbury Tor to Stonehenge. See, that’s what hanging out with hippies all weekend gets you.

Coldplay are so good at this because they have 25 years of songs that are easy to sing, melodies that lift and flow, a dynamic and colourful sense of arrangement and an incredible, innately empathetic sensibility in performance.

Fireworks illuminated the sky above the stage - Leon Neal

There is a real generosity about this band, and it showed in the way they included other performers in their set. LIittle Simz who had just played a blazing set of her own in support, joined in on We Pray for incendiary rapping. There were African horns, gospel choirs, strings, guest vocalists, a video appearance by K pop band BTS, all beautifully blended into a seamless set.

Chris Martin improvised comedy songs about members of the audience, including Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and (to incredulous cheers) much-loved actor Michael J Fox watching in a wheelchair due to his Parkinsons. Fox even joined in on electric guitar on a massive version of Fix You, which is turning into their generation’s Let it Be.

Chris Martin on the Pyramid stage - Samir Hussein

Sure it verges on corny at times, it is shamelessly poppy, it is also fantastic to be a part of. None of the cynicism fired Coldplay’s way can survive exposure to the generosity, showmanship, musicality and positive emotion of their performances.

This was one of the great Glastonbury sets. Maybe they should headline every year.