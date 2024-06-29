Coldplay, Little Simz and the biggest Glastonbury festival highlights from Saturday

There was some scepticism about Coldplay headlining Glastonbury for a fifth time, writes Neil McCormick, but the truth is there is no better band in the world for inspiring a joyous, mass singalong in a vast space. Everybody came out to see them. This was almost McCartney and Elton John levels of crowd density.

Coldplay brought all the lasers, fireworks and flashing multi-coloured wristbands but their greatest special effect was the crowd itself, singing at the top of its collective voice beneath a clear Glastonbury night sky. It’s an experience of musical magic that captures the essence of this extraordinary annual gathering.

It is fair to say not everyone at this year’s festival inspired the same level of response.

Older pop artists being bathed in semi-ironic glory has become a feature of Glastonbury festival. Saturday’s vintage “legend” was Cindy Lauper. Her name carries a certain cachet, but it is really all based around a fistful of hits in the Eighties, a decade she remains beholden to. Her band were all cheesy synth stabs, chinking guitars and thunderously plodding drums, whilst Lauper wandered erratically about dressed like a flamboyant bag lady whilst squeaking like an elf with a sore throat.

Honestly, that’s not a huge change from her glory days, but at 71 her voice has so little lung power left that big ballad Time After Time resembled a croaky old woman mumbling to herself in a corner whilst 150,000 onlookers strained to catch what she was saying. A huge crowd had come out to see her, albeit in a state of heat-induced torpor that made the whole occasion more like a lazy picnic than a rock spectacular. The audience was in a mood to be indulgent, but in an ideal festival Glastonbury’s girls (and boys) wanna have more fun than this.

The sun came out on day two at Glastonbury, which can be a mixed blessing, especially if you are amongst the brave or foolhardy groups of friends who elect to grace the festival in matching costumes. I saw a troupe of Santa Clauses sweltering in red coats and fake beards. By mid-afternoon, the raggle-taggle modern hippie look favoured by so many revellers had degenerated into something resembling the aftermath of a barbecue on Bondi beach during a heatwave.

The day started with some provocative political fervour. Controversial Northern Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap took a break from suing the government over the withdrawal of an arts grant to deliver a rabble-rousing set in the Woodsies marquee. It was greeted with much more energy than anyone had any right to expect at 11:30 on a sweltering morning, especially after the hedonistic excesses of Glastonbury’s night before.

A shouty audience moshed and threw beer in the air, whilst a man in full Ali G costume attempted to crowd surf his way to the stage. I am not entirely clear on Kneecap’s political agenda but from onstage rants I worked out that they are against the war in Gaza, the Tory government and Taylor Swift. Truly the triple threat to civilisation as we know it.

The same slot last year had been occupied by The Last Dinner Party, a flamboyantly baroque art-rock female quintet who have become the most heavily touted new band in Britain. They were back this year in a mid-afternoon slot on the much bigger Other Stage. It is pleasing to see a band ascend the ranks, and their set was greeted with much warmth, although the wide dynamics of elaborate arrangements were a bit lost in the hazy atmosphere. They are doing everything right though. Of all the young bands at Glastonbury, they are the most likely to some day take Coldplay’s place on the Pyramid stage.

But before that day comes, they will have to wait in line behind Little Simz. Second on the bill to Coldplay, Little Simz had just two musicians, a couple of guests and the occasional dancer interacting with backing tracks that blend soul, jazz and punchy electro, but it was the intense charisma and phenomenal rap skills of 30-year-old Simbiatu Ajikawo that made this such an infectiously delightful occasion.

Playing to the biggest audience of her life, the Mercury Prize and BRITS winner looked moved at the vociferous response, yet not overawed, leading the crowd in singalongs, shoutouts and silly dance moves. She’s arguably the greatest rapper this country has produced, and this was the set of the festival so far. Check back soon for the full review of Coldplay.

12:01 AM BST

★★★★ Jessie Ware supplies drag queens and big diva energy

Were Coldplay not currently headlining the Pyramid stage around the corner, the UK’s reigning queen of disco pop would have drawn a bigger crowd to the West Holts stage. But with her glistening Studio 54-style beats and retro set design reminiscent of Hairspray in the West End, Ware’s high-shine extravaganza gave Chris Martin’s fireworks a run for their money.

Flanked by two impeccably groomed male backup dancers with rippling muscles and tight glitter tank tops, Ware offered bushels of charisma, the full range of her operatic vocal abilities, and a healthy dose of big diva energy.

Between sashaying about in a sequinned jumpsuit with billowing wings, she worked the crowd and promised to join them at NYC Downlow (Glastonbury’s gay club) later tonight, brought out Romy of the xx to debut their new 90s house-flecked single, and a drag queen troupe to teach everyone a dance. The crowd waves with pride flags, and Ware knows her audience.

The whole production felt like a joyful bottomless drag brunch that leads to a night of leaving it all on the dance floor. Glorious. Laura Robinson

Jessie Ware at Glastonbury - Joseph Okpako/WireImage

11:58 PM BST

Fans say Coldplay were ‘magical’

Coldplay’s set tonight went down a treat with the enormous crowd, most of which hung on right until 11.45pm. It clearly brought all of Glastonbury’s different corners together: there were young people, families, people in their seventies, and parents with ear-muffed toddlers in prams.

Francesca Cook, 40, said Coldplay were “magical, they get better every time. Just amazing – they just make such a magical experience.” She said that her favourite track played by the band tonight was “a sky full of stars”.

Francesca and her friends posed for a photo with some policemen, who were clearly in a very good mood.

Benedict Brown, 58, thought that the band “had a great start, a bit flat in middle.”

“I’m waiting for the encore,” he said at about 11.30pm.

He added: “It was a quirky set. Chris Martin seems a little indulgent – it was tremendous but I would’ve put together slightly differently.”

He was happy that the band played Clocks, his favourite track by them.

The policeman Francesca posed with is shining a light on two young men urinating by a wall.

More than one fan left crying, with many couples leaning on each other and swaying.

One young man leaving said: “They f—ing smashed that”. Lauren Shirreff

11:56 PM BST

Coldplay end on a damp squib

Another new song! Coldplay might be cuddly puppies with a worrying confetti addiction, but they’re also a big rock band with a new album to plug. And so, slightly inevitably, they take their bows with new single Feels Like I’m Falling In Love. It’s very “late Coldplay” – not much guitar, lots of Chris Martin going “la la la la” over some squelchy synths. Needs more fireworks (only joking). Ed Power

11:44 PM BST

★★★★★ Gossip create the best indie disco in the world

“I’m trying to work smarter, not harder,” declared Beth Ditto. “Hell, I don’t want to work at all!”

But work the Gossip frontwoman did, as she bounced around the Woodsies stage clad in a black bodysuit and bright orange wig, dancing like her life depended on it and showcasing those full-throated, immensely powerful vocals that made her a stalwart of the indie rock scene in the early Noughties.

Formed in Arkansas, Ditto regaled us with stories of the band’s early days, trying to make rock in a small, conservative backwater, her Southern lilt still evident; plus, an impromptu short cover of Tori Amos’s Cornflake Girl, the song that apparently got her into music.

But Gossip’s own music was, of course, the draw, even on a Saturday night filled with terrific options elsewhere (Disclosure, Peggy Gou, Jessie Ware). Opener Listen Up! put a disco spin on a solemn message to be careful who you trust, while new anthem Real Power got the entire crowd clapping their hands, grooving beneath the sprawling blue roof.

Then, obviously, came eternal banger Standing in the Way of Control, making everyone present feel like they were at the best indie disco the world had ever seen. Now that’s how you gear a crowd up for a Saturday night filled with Glastonbury’s weird wonders. Poppie Platt

Beth Ditto of Gossip at Glastonbury - Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

11:41 PM BST

Coldplay serenade Michael J Fox

Chris Martin has gone full TV children’s presenter. He’s had the camera pick out audience members and he’s making up quirky songs on the spot. The video screen then “randomly” alights on Glastonbury co-founder Michael Eavis, Oh and now, it’s a star of the Back to the Future movies. Inevitably, Martin rhymes “he totally rocks” with “Michael J Fox”. Sweet? Naff? With Coldplay, is there really any difference? Ed Power

Even though I am allergic to improv, this really got me. Martin also adds a “Go Johnny go go go” to Fix You, in honour of Fox. (The actor, who has Parkinson’s disease, appears in a wheelchair and looks genuinely touched when Martin announces the whole reason they’re in a band is because of Back to the Future.)

Ed adds: Michael J Fox is now on stage playing guitar alongside the choir from earlier in the set. They’re ripping through the feelgood anthem Humankind. In a surprise developments, there are fireworks.

It’s the sort of feel-good/shamelessly sappy moment only Coldplay can really pull off. If Glastonbury needs a future headliner, these boys are surely in with a shout.

Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay on guitar at #Glastonbury2024. pic.twitter.com/OqIe380Kaf — Variety (@Variety) June 29, 2024

11:35 PM BST

Give peace a chance

There’s a “fireworks for peace” moment where Martin asks the audience to wave at the main stage and send out positive vibrations to everybody – “your grandmother, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, peaceful Russians.” He sounds earnest but I don’t think the crowd quite get what they’re supposed to be doing. Ed Power

Fireworks at Glastonbury - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

11:35 PM BST

Cyndi Lauper still wants to have fun

The singer dropped by queer nightlife spot NYC Downlow.

11:30 PM BST

Coldplay go weirdly acoustic

They’re on a mini-stage in the middle of the crowd playing “deep cut” Sparks from their first record. After the fireworks, aliens and Chris Martin telling everyone to put their phones away, is it a bit TOO understated? Ed Power

11:25 PM BST

You’re a wizard, Chris

Well, this is spooky – on the table beside me is a sparkling wristband from Taylor Swift’s Eras show. It ran out of batteries hours ago but it’s started blinking again. All the way from Glastonbury, Chris Martin’s positive vibrations have brought it back to life! Is anything beyond his abilities? I mean, he can’t stop headlining Glastonbury but that’s about it. Ed Power

11:20 PM BST

★★★★ Disclosure manage to lure some fans away from Coldplay

“It’s been eight years since we stood on this stage, and we couldn’t be f—ing happier to be back,” said Disclosure’s Howard Lawrence two songs deep into the duo’s set at Glastonbury’s Other stage.

It’s clear that the crowd felt the same, enthusiastically bopping and dipping to the band’s tunes, which could have so easily felt near-same if not for their stage presence, energy and artful use of the Other stage’s screens.

The Howard brothers kept total control over the crowd. At one minute fans were jumping to the band’s biggest hits, the next they were swaying to Help Me Lose My Mind, an older track, to which one fan said “holy s—t”.

It’s great fun, and the band managed to draw an impressive number away from Coldplay at the other side of the field. None of them seemed to regret making the trek. Lauren Shirreff

11:18 PM BST

No phones allowed

Chris Martin is calling on everyone to put their phones away. “Your phone in your pocket, your hand in the sky, that’s the way we’re going to make the whole world fly”. Please let that not be a lyric from the new album. Ed Power

Coldplay at Glastonbury - Samir Hussein/WireImage

11:17 PM BST

Coldplay salutes BTS

“They’re in the army right now,” says Chris Martin. No, he isn’t winding up for a Status Quo cover but giving a shoutout to Coldplay collaborators BTS, who are busy with national service in Korea. All by way of introducing their hook-up My Universe.

Oh no, he’s pretending the gig is over! Cringe factor ten. Make it stop Chris. Ed Power

Coldplay at Glastonbury - Samir Hussein/WireImage

11:12 PM BST

Out of this world

Welcome to the “Have I taken drugs by accident?” portion of the evening. Coldplay have donned latex alien masks (except for Chris Martin, claiming frontman’s privilege) while pink jellyfish dangle from the rafters. Makes a change from all that confetti!

And with that they unleash another volley of confetti – because, why not? Ed Power

10:59 PM BST

Be our guest

Coldplay aren’t stinting on the guests. Paradise featured piano from songwriter Victoria Canal. Now they’ve brought on Little Simz – who played the Pyramid stage earlier in the evening – and Palestinian-Chilean vocalist Elyanna. They’re performing unreleased song We Pray from Coldplay’s new album Moon Music (with Burna Boy chiming in by video).

And now, it’s Ivor Novello-winner Laura Mvula, in purple, and a choir – all in white – crooning through Violet Hill. Ed Power

10:46 PM BST

Chris Martin consciously uncouples from England

What’s going on with Chris Martin’s accent? It’s getting more and more mid-Atlantic as the concert goes on. Sound any more American and people are going to mistake him for Harry Styles. Ed Power

Chris Martin of Coldplay - Joe Maher/Getty

10:44 PM BST

Happy clappy

There’s something a bit nursery school music class about Chris Martin’s vibe when he coaxes the wristband-wearing crowd into clapping along (more or less in time). But then they all look thrilled – and really there’s nothing quite like losing yourself to a gigantic shared experience.

10:34 PM BST

Tick tock

It’s time for Clocks, Coldplay’s answer to the question: what if Sigur Rós wanted to be U2? Ed Power

Chris Martin of Coldplay - Joe Maher/Getty

10:31 PM BST

Remind me to never have kids

I have just watched, believe it or not, a dad come close to tears outside of the long drops while telling his wife “she’s chucked it down the toilet!” It being his phone, she being their daughter – who, by the looks of her iridescent fairy wings and pigtails, is no older than eight years old. Did they tell her to turn YouTube off and get herself hyped up for Gossip’s set at Woodsies?

The whole affair has made me feel infinitely better about the time I (allegedly, I’d like to not believe the anecdotes) poured a pint of beer over my mum at Glastonbury, circa 1999, because I was bored while watching REM. Can you imagine… Poppie Platt

10:27 PM BST

Coldplay are cruising

“Nobody said it was easy, “ sings Chris Martin on The Scientist – presumably not a reference to headlining Glastonbury considering this is Coldplay’s fifth rodeo. Ed Power

This is the most joyful-sounding crowd of the 2024 festival by far. Each song is greeted with howls and cheers, like a long-lost friend.

The crowd at Coldplay - Joe Maher/Getty

10:26 PM BST

Full disclosure

Things are picking up at the Other stage tonight as fans get ready to watch electro duo Disclosure take to the stage.

But the field is more filled with litter than with people – for some reason it’s much more rubbish-strewn than the (more family-friendly) Pyramid grounds.

It’s pretty grim, and hard to find a spot within the crowd without crackle and crunch. But the mood is decidedly excited – it’s clear that plenty of people are hardcore Disclosure fans, especially given that they’re missing out on headliners Coldplay over on the other side of the main area. Lauren Shirreff

10:13 PM BST

Coldplay aren’t holding back

Two songs in and already they’re breaking out the fireworks and confetti. What will they do for a finale? Shoot Chris Martin out of a cannon? Ed Power

Coldplay in action - Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

10:02 PM BST

It’s all Yellow as Coldplay kick off

That really is a mammoth crowd. And all roaring every word – pretty spine-tingling.

Introducing Coldplay, Jo Whiley wears a wispy lemon dress that suggests she’s been taking style tips from the Evermore segment of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. Or maybe it’s a nod towards Chris Martin and gang’s choice of Yellow as first song. Ed Power

Chris Martin of Coldplay - Jim Dyson/Redferns

10:00 PM BST

★★ Iffy sound, swearing and a bored crowd at Sleaford Mods

Perhaps it was the fact I’d walked over to Woodsies from Little Simz’s career-crowning, rip-roaring set at the Pyramid, a highlight of the whole weekend. Or perhaps it was the sparse crowd, many stood stock still or even lying flat on the dehydrated grass.

To their credit, post-punk duo Sleaford Mods were up against garage legends The Streets on the Other and electro-pioneers Orbital on the Park – with all three sharing a crossover fanbase – but their best efforts to bring their set to life didn’t ever pay off. The sound was iffy, the lyrics indecipherable (bar lots of swearing) and the crowd largely uninterested.

One standout was their cover of West End Girls – but I’d have preferred if it were Pet Shop Boys singing it. Poppie Platt

TV viewers seem to agree with Poppie...

09:46 PM BST

Let’s go girls

Shania Twain is here! The country-pop queen is performing in the Legends slot tomorrow – right now, she’s happy kicking it backstage.

Shania Twain at Glastonbury - Harry Durrant/Getty Images

09:36 PM BST

Coldplay fans are gathering

Campers are swarming in to see Coldplay tonight. The ground in front of the Pyramid stage is busier than it has been all week.

James, 25, says he is reluctantly going to see the band – who have headlined the festival five times before – because none of his friends would come with him to see Disclosure.

“I do like them, but I don’t think they’ll be all that,” he says.

Sophie McNair, 26, said she was “really excited” to see the band. “There’s a few songs I like, I don’t know their recent album but I was a fan in school when Paradise came out.

“A two-hour slot is long but it’s sure to be a sick set.”

Gus, 24, says he is going along but had “never really” actively listened to the band. “I’ve heard they’re good live and I’m excited, but I’ve probably missed the boat on getting properly into the crowd,” he adds – at 9:20pm. Lauren Shirreff

Crowds at the Pyramid stage - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:29 PM BST

★★★★ Little Simz played by her own rules – and triumphed

“Glastonbury, I need you to understand you are witnessing greatness,” said the figure on stage. No, it wasn’t Russell Crowe inflicting his beardy new vanity project on unsuspecting punters who’d wandered into the acoustic tent but rapper and producer Little Simz delivering a knockout headline performance as the sun went down over Worthy Farm.

Simz on the Pyramid Stage had something for everyone: furious rhymes, shiny biker jackets and twerking robots. At the centre of the action was Simz, aka Mercury Prize-winning north Londoner Simbiatu Ajikawo.

Offstage, Simz is softly spoken and shy of the spotlight – a fact she spelt out on her masterful 2021 LP, Sometime I Might Be Introvert. At Glastonbury, she brought a molten intensity with a set that flipped from confessional angst to groove-fuelled celebration.

She took on Glastonbury on her terms. There weren’t any gimmicky big-name special guests. Instead, she welcomed up Nigerian Afrobeat artist Obongjaya for their incendiary duet Point and Kill (the closest to an A-list cameo was Idris Elba bopping along in the wings).

But Simz also acknowledged the significance of the occasion by bringing on a phalanx of dancers in Daft Punk-style shiny android helmets to groove along to Venom and Mood Swings. These ferocious bangers blended her heartfelt rhymes with rhythms bigger than the plasters Chris Martin will no doubt have taped over his fingers when Coldplay take to the Pyramid stage later in the evening.

Glastonbury sets can sometimes be hobbled by the artist’s desperate attempt to cut through to a mainstream audience. Simz played by her own rules and, in so doing, delivered a sunset triumph fuelled by hard-won self-confidence and infused with banging beats. Ed Power

Little Simz at Glastonbury - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:09 PM BST

One of the sets of the festival

Little Simz had just two musicians, a couple of guests and the occasional dancer interacting with backing tracks that blend soul, jazz and punchy electro, but it was the intense charisma and phenomenal rap skills of Simz that made this such an infectiously delightful set.

Playing to the biggest audience of her life, the Mercury Prize and BRITS winner showed exactly why she deserves to be here. She looked moved at the vociferous response of a huge crowd, yet not overawed, leading them in singalongs, shoutouts and dance moves. She’s the greatest rapper this country has produced, a world-class talent, and this was one of the sets of the festival. Neil McCormick

Little Simz at Glastonbury - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:48 PM BST

The Banksy refugee boat is back

The controversial “migrant raft”, with its dummies of refugees in life jackets, first appeared at Idles’ show last night and was passed around by festival-goers.

Now the boat is back in Little Simz’s crowd.

The Banksy's back for Little Simz! EM pic.twitter.com/nKjeRI392u — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 29, 2024

08:45 PM BST

Little Simz is experiencing a Cinderella set

“It really is a dream,” a choked-up Simz gratefully tells the crowd, her tears evident on the big screen. Her speed is relentless, her lyrics don’t miss a mark, and this genuinely seems like a dream come true for the north London native.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin is singing along to Little Simz from the side of the Pyramid, as is Idris Elba.

This is a Cinderella set: an artist who really, really wanted it, worked for it – then achieved it. “I’m having the best time of my life up here,” she tells us, and everyone believes her. Poppie Platt

Little Simz at Glastonbury - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

08:38 PM BST

Definitely maybe

Noel Gallagher, who was seen last night enjoying LCD Soundsystem’s set, looks typically psyched to be at Glastonbury. (I mean he probably is. It’s simply impossible to tell.)

Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anya Taylor-Joy, in contrast, is definitely in the festival spirit.

Anya Taylor-Joy at Glastonbury - Yui Mok/PA Wire

08:17 PM BST

★★★★★ The new-look Kasabian is on fire

There’s a lot to prove when you’re Glastonbury’s biggest surprise act. You’ve got to show you’re worth all the swirling rumours and buzz around your set. Is it Kings of Leon? Is it The Killers? Or is it Kasabian for their sixth Glastonbury, but first without original frontman Tom Meighan?

Ding.

Dan, 52, a devout Kasabian fan of 20 years provides an apathetic shrug when I ask what he thinks of former guitarist Serge Pizzorno as frontman. “We’ll see.”

Minutes later, Dan’s face was blasted with the white-hot searing guitars of Club Foot, as Pizzorno exploded onstage in a blaze of head-to-toe fringed denim, a bloodthirsty look in his eye. I myself had chills.

There are crowd surfers who get thrown out. There are sunburnt blokes in bucket hats. There are several football-style chants breaking out between songs (the Venn diagram overlap between this audience and Euros revellers is wide). Backdropping it all is a massive screen projection that says “Happenings” in rainbow letters, Kasabian’s new album dropping July 5.

Pizzorno – commanding the stage with his centre of gravity low and a spring in his step like he’s ready to strike – has this jam-packed crowd on a string. When he says jump, they say how high. Though the set essentially becomes the Pizzorno show, nobody is mad about it. Forget any notions of him being an understudy; he’s a rockstar in his own right.

By the time the final song rolls around, it almost goes without saying…Kasabian is clearly on fire. As actual flames rise from flares in the headbanging crowd, the 90s lad rockers from Leicester look set for an electrifying new era as they head out on tour next week. Laura Robinson

Kasabian at Glastonbury 2024 - Joseph Okpako/WireImage

08:06 PM BST

Little Simz looks like a future headliner

God, she’s good. Decked out in a personalised motorcycle jacket, Britain’s best rapper – by a country mile – bounded onto a stage filled with dancers grooving behind blue capsules and a giant globe. Little Simz may be warming the crowd up for Coldplay tonight, but we’re looking at a future headliner here, surely. Poppie Platt

Little Simz at Glastonbury - Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

07:51 PM BST

Is there a doctor in the house?

Both the medical tents on sight look very busy. Inside the Big Ground Tent a man wheeled away his groaning wife who had broken her ankle, and a guy in his early twenties had his arm wrapped into a sling by a friend.

The pharmacy is starting to run out of essentials like painkillers and dioralyte, and a handful of somber-looking patients were waiting by the door to be seen. Lauren Shirreff

There’s also a team dedicated to infection control. And let’s hope they’ve stocked up on aftersun given how rosy that crowd is starting to look...

Our festival coverage has so many teams all looking after different aspects of human health. These two are part of the infection control team - who are regularly reviewing cases and identifying any infection risks, as well as even sending ticks away for testing! pic.twitter.com/kTCGhtZJ6I — FMS (@FestivalMedic) June 29, 2024

07:36 PM BST

Red Arrows incoming

Huge cheers for the Red Arrows as they fly across the skies above the Pyramid stage. Poppie Platt

They came roaring over Camila Cabello’s set. Although there are plenty of other distractions going on, not least a giant ramp and cyclists doing tricks. It’s wheelie annoying.

Neil McCormick adds his two cents...

It’s comical that a festival which proudly displays its eco sensibilities and anti-establishment sloganeering responds with such unabashed awe and pleasure to a display of military power as fuel-intensive as the Red Arrows. Noise, speed and smoke: gets us every time.

Red Arrows at Glastonbury - Poppie Platt

07:31 PM BST

Lost and found: drugs

At lost property things have been busy (though no more than usual).

What’s mostly turned up? “Lots of sunglasses, lots of phones,” one of the women at the reception says.

“And lots and lots of drugs,” her younger counterpart adds.

Over in welfare things are quiet, with all the serious cases being directed to the medical tent. They’ve had a few come in with heatstroke but “no more than usual with this sort of heat”. Lauren Shirreff

07:25 PM BST

Costume party

Fancy dress is very en vogue this year. Despite the scorching heat, I’ve spotted a man dressed in neon yellow latex as Ali G, a gang dressed as the Brady Brunch, a pack of Dalmatians at Cyndi Lauper and…a group of lads donning the football top of every man on the England team. Have they chosen tonight to show their support in protest at the Eavises’ decision not to show the game tomorrow? Poppie Platt

Hats off also to this trend for furry hats. Aren’t they sweltering?!

Giant hat at Glastonbury - Julian Simmonds

Hat wearer at Glastonbury - Julian Simmonds

07:18 PM BST

Camila Cabello is the ice queen

The American pop star and her alarmingly flexible backing dancers (who stretch their long, long limbs on a giant ballet barre) is expertly working the crowd at the Other stage – with particular enthusiasm for her breakout hit Havana.

Cabello is also countering the Glasto heatwave in novel fashion: having ice lollies rubbed seductively all over her. Er, mine’s a Calippo.

QUE CALOR! Xoxogirls refrescando Camila Cabello com picolés durante a performance de 'Sangria Wine' hoje do #Glastonbury Festival, no Reino Unido. 🇬🇧❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/gNKgYrHoHy — CAMILA UPDATE (@Camila_UpdateBR) June 29, 2024

06:51 PM BST

★★★★ Bloc Party deliver infectious Noughties bangers

Indie sleaze was the port of call over on the Other stage this afternoon, as Bloc Party delighted a surprisingly massive crowd with banger after nostalgic banger: Flux, I Still Remember, This Modern Love. It’s remarkable that, almost two decades since the release of their debut Silent Alarm, Kele Okereke and co are still drawing crowds like this – but their music definitely holds up better than many of their Noughties counterparts (cough, a certain band playing a not-so-“secret” set on Woodsies as we speak).

One can’t just attribute it to the Saltburn effect, either (This Modern Love featured on the hit film’s score). Kele’s voice is still powerful, the songs infectiously upbeat. It’s exactly what you’d want from a Glasto set. Poppie Platt

Kele Okereke from Bloc Party at Glastonbury - Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

06:35 PM BST

Dua Lipa enjoys her downtime

Last night’s headliner Dua Lipa was spotted backstage smoking, drinking and enjoying the blazing sun with her new beau, Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner. Is she still Levitating after the positive reviews of her headline debut last night? One imagines so. Poppie Platt

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner - Samir Hussein/WireImage

06:30 PM BST

Cox can only get better

“I haven’t done this song since 1997” exclaimed Prof Brian Cox before his surprise reunion with D:REAM yesterday. It helped him to fulfil his twin childhood ambitions: playing Top of the Pops and Glastonbury.

'I haven't done this song since 1997'



On #BBCBreakfast we captured the moment Professor Brian Cox reunited with D:Ream at Glastonbury to perform 'Things Can Only Get Better' - a defining song in the 90shttps://t.co/LkVBotK40b pic.twitter.com/RnShfrc1yT — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 29, 2024

06:13 PM BST

Feathered friends

Amelia Dimoldenberg is off for a Chicken Shop Date with Bloc Party at the Other stage. The blonde presenter and influencer, who has interviewed the likes of Shania Twain and Andrew Garfield (she also flirted with the latter on the red carpet and consequently went viral), while eating chicken, was spotted swaying along to the indie band in a sheer flora slip dress, drink firmly in hand. Poppie Platt

Dimoldenberg was also spied at the Charli XCX gig last night with a starry pair: Normal People leads Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Paul Mescal & Daisy Edgar Jones at the @charli_xcx DJ set @glastonbury pic.twitter.com/59ZGCAVIt0 — Paul Mescal Daisy Edgar Jones Updates (@DaisyAndPaul) June 29, 2024

06:00 PM BST

It’s a circus

Woodsies is packed to the gills with fans of all ages in the lead-up to Kasabian, and you can feel the heat emanating from the circus-top tent. “I wouldn’t have come if it was Kings of Leon,” 25-year-old Marnie tells me of the other rumoured surprise act. Laura Robinson

The Woodsies tent is now officially full and closed as crowds have flooded in for Kasabian 📸🎶#Glastonbury #Glastonbury2024 pic.twitter.com/EwehNPL7a8 — Far Out Magazine #Glastonbury2024 (@FarOutMag) June 29, 2024

05:55 PM BST

How to have a good threesome

Over at Scissors, a new “queer-femme party realm” in the park, “non-monogamy educator” influencer Leanne Yau is giving a talk on polyamory and how to have an effective threesome.

Yau says: “Just like everything else there are going to be ups and downs. I’ve had good threesomes and bad threesomes. Don’t be afraid just because it doesn’t go right the first time.”

Yau seems to impress the crowd. “You’re really articulate and it’s great to experience your thoughts and knowledge,” one listener says.

In the corner while Yau speaks someone with yellow hair in a fantastical tie-dye dress is giving a reveller a haircut, in a pop-up decorated with neon signs and pictures of drag act RuPaul. Lauren Shirreff

All sparkle at Scissors! DH pic.twitter.com/nvxDjr3dOG — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 27, 2024

05:46 PM BST

Surprise! It’s Kasabian

The Leicester lad rockers of Kasabian have taken to Instagram to confirm that they’re tonight’s surprise 6pm set at the Woodsies stage. This marks their first Glastonbury performance since the departure of frontman Tom Meighan in 2020 after he was convicted of assaulting his then-fiancée Vikki Ager. Laura Robinson

05:43 PM BST

Spice up your life

More celeb news from Worthy Farm. The Spice Girls’ Mel C is strolling the grounds, while Laura Robinson has this to report...

Big thing Olivia Dean spotted blending into the crowd near the Park stage the day after her five-star Pyramid stage performance. Not only does the 25-year-old have Elton John’s seal of approval, she’s also a Chanel ambassador – and looked every part the stylish festivalgoer in a black minidress and biker boots.

Mel C at Glastonbury - Samir Hussein/WireImage

05:21 PM BST

★★★★ The Last Dinner Party live up to the hype

And they delivered. Since they played in the tiny Woodsies tent last year, The Last Dinner Party have won the Brits Rising Star award, scooped a Number 1 album and earned that pesky badge of honour: Britain’s most-hyped new band.

The all-female quintet arrived on the Other stage in their characteristically ethereal, lace-covered, bow-strewn outfits, ready to enrapture the massive crowd (who, it must be said, were desperately in need of sun cream).

Performing tracks from their debut Prelude to Ecstasy – plus a new song, Second Best – TLDP, led by endlessly charismatic frontwoman Abigail Morris, swooped through hits about patriarchy, falling in love, rebelling against expectations… and getting laid.

The Last Dinner Party at Glastonbury - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Much of the criticism levelled at the band since they broke out two years ago is their posh background; they have become unwilling symbols of the private school dominance in British music. But is it really Morris’s fault if she, as another critic haughtily once reported, went to Bedales? I mean, so did Lily Allen. There are plenty of “lad rock” bands from the early Noughties who masqueraded as members of the working class, safe in the knowledge that Daddy was loaded.

Criticism is better aimed at the Government and institutions that make it impossible to progress in music unless you’re independently wealthy, surely, than a band who are, undoubtedly, very, very talented. One can’t help but feel the excessive hate is because TLDP are women.

Morris has a terrific vocal range, an even better stage presence, and she could fly on her own. Swooping around the stage in her wine-splattered dress (a nod to Taylor Swift?) she brought to mind the otherworldly excess of Kate Bush and the OTT showmanship of Freddie Mercury. Their songs are, on the whole, great fun, too: Sinner, Caesar On A TV Screen, On Your Side, the all-conquering anthem Nothing Matters.

Morris signed off with politics, saying: “I think we all know who we’re voting for, but it doesn’t end with the Tories being kicked out” before making a guarded, though presumably pro-Palestinian, message of unity. Overall it was a set that matched up to their hype, securing their status as genuinely gifted musicians. Who care what the haters have to say. Poppie Platt

Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne watch them perform - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

05:11 PM BST

I’m keen on Keane

An ecstatic crowd is soaking up the British rockers on the Pyramid stage – and it’s working for me at home too. Tom Chaplin’s voice really is a thing of beauty, and their mellow, pensive set featuring the likes of We Might As Well Be Strangers and Everything Changes hits the spot for a warm Saturday evening.

Getting to do this performance 20 years on from the release of their life-changing record was “the stuff of dreams” for the band, says Chaplin, endearingly, at the end.

Tom Chaplin of Keane at Glastonbury - Julie Edwards / Avalon

04:52 PM BST

Andy Burnham: ‘Westminster makes frauds out of good people’

Andy Burnham is at the Speakers Forum in the Green Fields. The tent is filled with interested listeners, many from Manchester, who clapped for Burnham after his comments on devolution and Net Zero.

He’s speaking to journalist John Harris and the session started on a personal note. “You can’t be yourself in Westminster: my take on it is that it makes frauds out of good people,” he said.

“I didn’t feel I could be myself. The day I went to Anbridge on 20th anniversary of Hillsborough was the day I took my first steps out of Westminster. The personal me would have been shouting from the stands, but I was the minister who was meant to hold the line.”

Burnham also agreed that he has “more power now” than he did then. Lauren Shirreff

Andy Burnham (right) at Glastonbury - Ed Dracott/PA Wire

04:37 PM BST

Ros Atkins swaps the BBC for a rave

BBC presenter Ros Atkins’ drum and bass set at Stonebridge bar in The Park is well underway. The tent is at nearly full capacity, with lots of enthusiastic Gen-Zers (and more than a few midlifers) enthusiastically bopping along to Atkins’ mix while MC Inja sings “We love raving”.

To start, Atkins looked a little nervous and in full concentration mode. But when Inja said “Make some noise for Ros Atkins” the crowd happily complied. Now he’s relaxed a bit and is bopping along. Plenty of people in their twenties can be seen filming Atkins and surging towards the stage.

Atkins also played his drum and bass mashup of the BBC theme – which sent the crowd wild.

Outside the tent there are rave reviews. “It was awesome,” says one man in his forties. His partner chimes in: “It was brilliant, he really put his heart into it.”

A guy in his twenties concurs: “Very good, enjoyed it a lot.”

Kara Marshall, 39, loved the set. She said: “It’s the Venn diagram: I like him, I like drum and bass.” Marshall has been to a few sets this weekend and says Atkins was “up there”. “He played some classics, some solid sets – it was a good mix.” Lauren Shirreff

Raving in a field to the BBC News theme tune at #glastonbury2024 @BBCRosAtkins pic.twitter.com/ONQOKMfPsx — Noor Nanji (@NoorNanji) June 29, 2024

OK, we're all set. On stage with MC Inja in 15 mins. No going back… pic.twitter.com/vuS9X3JFeH — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) June 29, 2024

04:26 PM BST

★★ It all goes pear-shaped for a rusty Cyndi Lauper

Glastonbury is a site of ancient worship so it’s fitting that Cyndi Lauper arrived for her afternoon slot dressed as a zany Time Lord. In a vast silver jacket and bacofoil shirt, she looked like an alternative universe Doctor Who crossed with a background artist from the ballroom scene in David Bowie’s Labyrinth. But if her outfit caught the attention, her performance was significantly less dazzling.

Lauper’s big fumble was approaching Glastonbury as though it was an appetite-whetter for the big farewell tour she has announced for next year. Those dates will play to a relatively hardcore audience, whereas this festival appointment demanded a crowd-pleasing set she was in no mood to deliver.

She started as she intended to continue with The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough from the soundtrack to – predictably enough – the 1985 kids-getting-into-scraps classic The Goonies. The singer cut a striking figure with asymmetrical silver hair, but the actual song was an Eighties wink too far – excessively obscure even for retro buffs who’ve binged Stranger Things in a single sitting.

Lauper didn’t seem quite sure what she was doing at Glastonbury. Nor did some among the huge crowd. “Who are you?” somebody appeared to shout. “If you don’t know who I am, then you’re standing in the wrong place,” she said.

The hits arrived in fits and starts. Time After Time took forever to get going – and she derailed Girls Just Want To Have Fun with a plug of her charity, which, if well-intentioned, sucked all the life out of what should have been the emotional high point.

Worthy Farm is a place where pop mythology is forged. Alas, Lauper’s showing was the opposite of iconic. She clocked in with a rusty turn that quickly went pear-shaped on the Pyramid stage. Ed Power

Cyndi Lauper at Glastonbury - Joe Maher/Getty

04:15 PM BST

The Last Dinner Party defy nepo baby claims

The ginormous crowd gathered at the Other stage for Brit Rising Stars The Last Dinner Party suggests Glasto-goers have decided to ignore the boring “nepo baby” criticisms and join the hype. Their midday slot at Woodsies last year marked them out as ones to watch, and since then, their debut – Prelude to Ecstasy – shot to Number 1 in the charts.

I have no doubt frontwoman Abigail Morris will take the pressure to deliver in her stride, though, and deliver a dose of her usual charismatic, Kate Bush-esque witchy wonder.

In fact, the crowd for The Last Dinner Party isn’t just massive – it’s almost the most diverse in terms of age I’ve seen yet. Lots of adorable little girls on their parents’ shoulders, evidently buzzing that an all-female band has garnered an audience like this, while you’ve also got lots of young groups of friends and the old-rocker guard in their Idles and Metallica T-shirts. Poppie Platt

It’s excellent to see the Last Dinner Party progress from last year’s storming early morning performance at Woodsie’s to a well-attended mid-afternoon set in the vast space of the Other stage. I’m not entirely convinced their baroque art rock with its blousey atmospheres and wide dynamics is best served by the setting, but there are worse ways to get baked alive.

The anthemic choruses of Sinner and Nothing Matters lift the crowd out of contented torpor, and new song Second Best sounds like a favourite in waiting. They look like a gang you’d want to be part of (if they’d have you), and I still think they have the makings of an all-time-great band, but they need a few more stone-cold bangers to get even higher up the Glastonbury bill. Neil McCormick

Abigail Morris of Last Dinner Party at Glastonbury - Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

04:02 PM BST

Glastonbury feels the heat

Volunteers in the WaterAid tent next to the Pyramid Stage are busy handing out water and advising punters how to keep hydrated as the mid-afternoon heat grows more intense. A volunteer for the St John’s ambulance situated nearby, meanwhile, tells me the medical teams are prepared to deal with inevitable hordes of sun-stroked, sunburnt revellers, with sun cream available to use, cooling stations, free water and specialised attention.

“The best way to keep cool is wear a hat, apply SPF 30-50 regularly, try and find shaded areas and drink plenty of water – not just sweet spirits and mixers,” ones tells me. So, now you know. Poppie Platt

Staying hydrated - Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

03:46 PM BST

You weren’t there, man

There seems to be a notable disconnect in reception for Cyndi Lauper’s headline gig between those watching live – and those at home.

Whilst people on the ground reported that the 71-year-old punkster got a supportive reception at the Pyramid stage, despite iffy audio, at home many felt her spiky, snarky energy failed to translate.

“Who booked this?” was a common refrain across social media.

There's actual talent out there who couldn't get in the same postcode as main stage at Glastonbury. Yet here is Cyndi Lauper who sounds like the drunk crazy local at karaoke night, struggling to hold a note, now doing a recorder solo. Who booked this nonsense?! #Glastonbury24 — CHARLIE (@charlieohllrn) June 29, 2024

03:31 PM BST

The crowd wanna have fun – but Cyndi Lauper can’t provide it

The crowd have come out in the Glastonbury sunshine for Cindy Lauper, albeit the atmosphere is more picnic in the park than legendary rock gig. At 71, the 80s star is very much a creature of her decade. Her band conjure a very dated shiny showbamd sound, full of synth horn punches, chinky guitar edges, slam bang but plodding drums. Lauper looks like a blue haired granny who has been rummaging in the dressing up box, and sounds like an ancient elf. Not much has changed there then.

The trouble is she only really has the a handful of minor hits and one classic, which isn’t quite enough to sustain an afternoon party. The crowd is gently indulgent (it is really too hot for anything else) but in an ideal world Glastonbury girls (and boys) wanna have more fun this.

There’s not much left of Cindy Lauper’s voice, albeit some would say there want much to begin with. Her classic ballad Time After Time sounds like an old woman shyly mumbling to herself in front of 150,000 drowsy people humming gently along.

And now she’s off with a (possibly ironic) sign off: “See ya later, kids. Have a great party.” Neil McCormick

Cyndi Lauper - Jim Dyson/Redferns

03:26 PM BST

Come to Glastonbury... and vote Reform?

Politics is everywhere at Worthy Farm this year – but the most unexpected appearance goes to an apparent representative of Nigel Farage’s Reform party. Or perhaps there’s something else going on... Laura Robinson reports

A man wearing a Union Jack tie with a blue ribbon that says “Reform” on it has just tapped me on the head with his massive flag rainbow flag. I take it as an invitation to ask him about his getup.

“We all dressed each other”, Richard, 32, who is now probably sorry he tapped me in the first place, tells me as he points to his friend in a Just Stop Oil t-shirt, another man wearing fake boobs, another dressed as Shrek.

“They’re basically punishment outfits” his friend elaborates, who says she works in PR and declines to be identified.

Vote Reform!

03:12 PM BST

Cyndi Lauper channels Doctor Who in shaky start

She was off to a ropy start with 20 minutes of deep cuts going over the heads of the huge crowd – at one point someone up front seemingly shouted, “who are you?”

The hits are obviously on the way but the lack of crowd-pleasers in the first half proving a misjudgement. Eye-grabbing silver outfit however – she looks like an alternative timeline Doctor Who!

She seems a little hesitant on stage with stuttering crowd interaction and bafflement at the back-stage set up: “We’ve got a hole over here,” she said with concern.

But now she’s launched into Girls Wanna Fun, so maybe redemption is on the horizon... Ed Power

02:32 PM BST

★★★★ Ayra Starr brings Afrobeat funk to the Pyramid Stage

The best thing about Glasto is when you catch a great set from an artist you’re not familiar with. Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, who fuses danceable Afrobeats excess with more soulful ruminations on love, did just that in the warm up to Cyndi Lauper’s set on the Pyramid.

She’s a terrific dancer too, though I do wonder how she’s twerking and shaking away in this ferocious heat – everyone sat on the grass nearby is busy gulping cold pints, makeshift umbrellas saving them from the Somerset heat. Poppie Platt

Arya Starr - Joe Maher/Getty Images

02:03 PM BST

Glasto’s greatest mystery: why are there so many Scousers?

Why are there so many Scousers at Glastonbury? It’s the perennial question asked every year by those of us not hailing from Merseyside; in every bar, tent and food stall, all you hear is that Liverpudlian tilt. So I set out to investigate, in the name of public service journalism. It wasn’t hard to find locals willing to share their secrets.

Katie, 22, from Toxteth, has been to Glastonbury for the past three years. “Everyone I know from home comes,” she says. “We hire coaches to big us all up, bus down together with a few cans, then all camp together up near Woodsies and San Remo.”

Alex, 32, is from Aigburth but moved to Manchester for work. He suggests that the long-standing rumour that See Tickets servers are based in Liverpool is true, saying “nobody I know ever struggles to get tickets. We get right through the queue”.

It’s alright for some. Of course, there are also reports of those who break in, jumping gates, hiding in car boots – or even donning female wigs to use other people’s tickets they’ve bought on the black market. One things for sure, though, find a group of Scousers at Glasto and you’ll be reminded that no other city in the UK does commitment to hedonism like these guys. Poppie Platt

Having it large: a festival-goer enjoys the party - OLI SCARFF/AFP

01:46 PM BST

Not everyone behind Banksy’s migrant protest

Last night’s Idles set was rife with provocative moments.

The Bristolian post-punk band led a chant of “F-ck the King”, called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict, denounced Nigel Farage as a fascist – but perhaps the most controversial moment came when a mock-up boat of migrant children was surfed through the crowd.

The prop was designed by Banksy – another Bristolian native known for his politically-charged art, including the Union Jack stab vest worn by Stormzy for his 2019 headline set. The Idles were unaware the boat would appear.

But many have pointed out the irony of a symbol of open borders being sported during a festival at which the cheapest ticket is more than £355 – and whose own borders are sealed off by 20ft-high fences, watched over by security guards in watch towers.

One of the most cringe, out of touch and middle class things I've seen at

Glastonbury. Crowdsurfing a lifeboat representing illegal migrants.



Being open borders at a music festival which has a gigantic fence & very high security. So edgy. pic.twitter.com/pJxwTUNnww — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 29, 2024

01:33 PM BST

Worthy Farm heats up

After the mud baths of previous years, Glastonbury 2024 has been blessed by the weather gods. While some complained about the overcast 19C chill of yesterday, especially at night, Saturday has dawned hot and clear.

Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-20s later and, with barely any shade, Worthy Farm can be a punishing place in the bright sunshine. One correspondent said she had packed three bottles of suncream just in case.

Just don’t mention the smell of the long drop toilets.

Revellers enjoy the sunshine - Yui Mok/PA Wire

next to the Pyramid Stage...

01:18 PM BST

★★★★ Kneecap show their colours on the Woodsies Stage

How many musicians match the hype around their songs with a themed film (starring Michael Fassbender) that gets critically lauded at Sundance? Kneecap do.

Introduced by a “Free Palestine” poster flashing across the Woodsies stage, the Irish hip-hop trio certainly woke the shattered Saturday morning crowds up. The West Belfast group have become notorious in recent years for their politically-charged lyrics, messaging and pals (they’ve been pictured with Jeremy Corbyn); they perform in a blend of Gaelic and English, some members decked out in balaclavas.

“Yas are legends – every one of yas!” yelled frontmen Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap (their stage names) as the heaving tent nodded along to their thudding beats. Recent track Sick in the Head, in which they rap of battles with mental illness and the scourge of poverty, gave the opportunity for them to incite a mosh pit to open up in the centre; a sea of flailing arms and furiously jumping bodies duly followed.

A fair few of their countrymen had showed up to offer their support, with a number of Irish flags flying high above the crowd and people decked out in the green, white and orange. Siobhan, 27 and from Derry, says they’re “exactly what Irish music needs”, while Ciaran, who lives in Birmingham but has family in Cork, says his favourite thing about the group is “how much they p–s off posh Tory Brits”.

They opted to jump on the current trend for laying into pop behemoth Taylor Swift, asking “Doesn’t she get everywhere in her private jets? Where are ye, Taylor?” Who knows if the Swifties will find them – like they did Dave Grohl after last week’s comments at a Foo Fighters gig in London. One imagines Kneecap, with their snarling swagger and strident politics (they ended their set brandishing a Palestine flag and leading a chant), probably won’t care either way.

Kneecap on stage - Justin Ng / Avalon

01:00 PM BST

★★★★ Johnny Flynn whips up a storm on the sunny Park Stage

“We have to stand for this?” laments the woman beside me as she gets up from her sprawled, napping position. The (very likely hungover) bucket hats and breakfast beers crowd lurches to its feet for the mighty Flynn, the 41-year-old musician, screen and stage actor who some may know from hit Netflix series Lovesick or Richard Burton in the National Theatre’s the Motive and the Cue.

Flynn’s low, rich gravel hums out across the Park Stage field creating a commanding sound bath. The sun is shining and it’s a pleasant way to start the day. Then it’s punctured by the storm-a-brewing, stomp-clap brand of banjo indie folk that was big in the late aughts – which is when Flynn launched his music career – and also saw the rise of the Mumford and Sons, who opened for Flynn on his first American tour in 2008. Today’s very millennial crowd came of age with this genre, and know all the words to lyrics that speak of rivers, ancestral lands and going back to the earth when we die. So far, so Park Stage, which has a very eco-friendly vibe (I am currently filing this from the belly of a giant sea turtle made of plastic waste).

As for crowd work, Flynn doesn’t speak much and prefers to leave the talking to his talented but slightly awkward, ABBA sequin jumpsuit-clad bandmates (“hello? how you doing? wow”, one quietly says into the mic). Paired with his bushy beard and ball cap, Flynn’s onstage presence is of the backwoods, strong and silent variety – it belies the fact that he’s an Olivier-nominated thespian, but I get the sense this guy contains multitudes. Laura Robinson

So enjoyed watching Jonny Flynn at @glastonbury #parkstage and especially Lost In The Cedar Wood, from the album of the same name which features the sublime poetry of @RobGMacfarlane. Perfect way to start the weekend. pic.twitter.com/kNt9R0oB8Z — 𝓞𝓵𝓲 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓪𝓭𝓶𝓪𝓷 (@olisteadman) June 29, 2024

12:40 PM BST

Smell-o-vision

There are two types of Glasto-goers: the early morning yoga class-going, green juice drinkers, and the ones who saw the monster shower queues (at least a 45-minute wait) and resort to nursing an energy drink and pepperoni pizza for breakfast instead.

Both peacefully go about their business as the festival chugs along to a sluggish start this morning. Laura Robinson

12:15 PM BST

Pro-Palestine activism dominates the festival

From shouts of “oh, Jeremy Corbyn” to performers parading with the coffin of Conservative Party, Glastonbury has long had a left-wing vibe.

What’s striking this year, though, is the sheer amount of pro-Palestine support. From massed flags at gigs to the apparent erasure of the Star of David from the NYC Downlow night-club signage, the crowd feels pretty decided about this divisive political issue.

It’s not something which has gone unnoticed either – the NYC Downlow controversy was first brought to light by a Jewish Labour councillor and other prominent Jewish voices on social media have expressed their dismay.

It seems that, on the issue of Israel-Palestine, Worthy Farm has pinned its colours to the mast.

Amazing to see Glastonbury standing to remember the kids massacred by jihadists at the Nova music festival in Israel. Wait pic.twitter.com/5mW4CxJqUt — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) June 29, 2024

11:54 AM BST

Charli XCX was Friday night’s biggest draw

The hottest ticket in the field last night was Charli XCX’s ‘Partygirl’ DJ set on the Levels stage.

A shame then, that the Levels happens to be tiny – 7,000 capacity, which by Glastonbury standards is basically your back garden – and security closed the area around it straight after Dua Lipa finished up on the Pyramid, a whole hour before Charli’s set began.

Riding high off a recent Number 2 hit album with BRAT (it would have made Number 1, had Taylor Swift not decided to release a deluxe version of The Tortured Poets Department), Charli has firmly established herself as a titan of British (hyper) pop. The Cambridge-born singer swapped her slew of cheesy 2010s hits (I Love It, Boom Clap) for lust-filled, erotic bangers, and it paid off.

At Levels, she delivered a set of anthemic bops – with a little help from her boyfriend, George from the 1975 – watched on by the starry likes of Remi Malek, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Other Stage headliner next year, please! Poppie Platt

"Who's having a Brat summer?" How epic was Charli XCX's Partygirl set at The Levels? (Very.) EM pic.twitter.com/POhHDUIUCo — Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 29, 2024

11:50 AM BST

‘Eight quid for a bacon butty!’

... spluttered a Mancunian lad in disbelief at a breakfast stall near the Pyramid.

It’s an all too familiar bugbear for Glasto-goers: every year, the tickets get harder to buy then, once you’re in, you need to remortgage your house to afford a meal. You can grab fries or toasties at stalls dotted around the site and still have change from a tenner, but anything more adventurous – and Glasto has lots of culinary delights on offer, from Thai curries to US style barbecue and Chinese stir fries – comes in closer to £20.

There is, however, cheap food on offer for those in the know: the Hare Krishnas hand out free hot meals in the Healing Fields, and some stalls do cheaper meals on offer. Poppie Platt

11:46 AM BST

‘This was a stupid place to put her’: the hell of trying to get into Charli XCX

Outside last night’s Charlie XCX’s set a swarm of disappointed fans packed the gates to the Levels stage. By midnight, half an hour before the show was set to start, any form of queue had been lost and hundreds of people made a sludge at the entranceway.

Some tried to make the most of it: a group of girls with an apple-green light were singing Club Classics and still chatting excitedly about “Bratstonbury”. Up at the barriers just oh-so-close to the gig a group of lads booped with a blow-up pig on a stick, adorned with green fairy lights.

Others weren’t so optimistic. Just as Charli took the stage a stream of revellers left the scene, headed for the Lonely Hearts Club or Shangri La. Others still crushed in after those ahead had cut their losses. There was singing from the barriers as 360 came on, but it was short lived: between the enormous bar queues, the cold and the immense FOMO, most moved on to other parties.

So packed was the surrounding Silver Hayes area that security had to completely close it — twice. As one disappointed Charli fan said, “this was a bit of a stupid place to put her”. Lauren Sherriff

Charli XCX - Matthew Baker/Redferns

11:16 AM BST

Idles set features Banksy-designed ‘migrant raft’

Bristol post-punk band Idles, who roared onto the Other Stage’s headline slot last night, mirrored Stormzy’s political statement from 2019 and opted for a prop designed by Banksy.

While the rapper had worn a stab proof Union Jack-print vest for his Pyramid slot, Idles featured a blow-up raft with dummies of life-jacketed refugees, designed by the mysterious artist, during their track Danny Nedelko. The raft was passed around by festival-goers during their set. The band, though, were apparently unaware the stunt was due to happen.