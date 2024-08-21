Coldplay perform Taylor Swift song in Vienna after cancelled tour dates

Coldplay have performed a Taylor Swift song during their show in Vienna.

Swift had been scheduled to play at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium in early August, but the three sold-out shows were cancelled after police uncovered an alleged plot by suspected terrorists.

The British band’s frontman Chris Martin joined forces with opening act Maggie Rogers to perform Swift’s 2008 hit Love Story, according to videos circulating on social media.

Taylor Swift performing at her first London concert at Wembley Stadium, during the Eras Tour (Ian West/PA)

The Coldplay cover, during their Music Of The Spheres wold tour, appeared to be a nod to Swift fans who had missed the opportunity to see the pop superstar perform live.

The alleged foiled terrorist attack came days after an attack in Southport in which three young girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a holiday club Swift-themed event.

Grammy award winner Swift paid tribute to the victims, saying she was “completely in shock” after the “horrendous trauma”.

The cancelled Vienna dates formed part of the European leg of her Eras Tour, which concluded on Tuesday.

Swift made Wembley Stadium history as the first solo artist to perform eight times in a single tour.

The billion-dollar tour took fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest chart-topping 11th studio album – The Tortured Poets Department.