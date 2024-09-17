How to get Coldplay tickets: London Wembley Stadium and Hull Craven Park shows announced

Coldplay have announced huge shows in London and Hull in 2025 to support their upcoming tenth album Moon Music.

Chris Martin and Co. will play Wembley Stadium and Craven Park in the east Yorkshire on dates across August next summer.

The British rock band have recently headlined Glastonbury, where they performed snippets from the album including singles Feels Like I’m Falling in Love and We Pray.

An announcement on Thursday confirmed the dates as well as news that they would give 10 per cent of their proceeds to Music Venue Trust .

The trust’s chief executive Mark Davyd said: “Coldplay are the perfect example of a UK band who came through the grassroots circuit on their way to worldwide stadium-filling success.

“It’s fantastic to see them celebrating their own pathway to Wembley by giving back to the grassroots music venues that supported them and recognising the artists and promoters that are struggling more than ever to build their own careers.”

A mystery guest is yet to be announced - but here is all that we do know about the tour.

Coldplay in Vienna this summer (PA Archive)

Moon Music release date

Moon Music is set to be released on October 4.

Feels Like I’m Falling in Love was released on June 2 and We Pray came out on August 23.

Moon Music track listing

The tracklisting will be:

Moon Music Feels Like I’m Falling in Love We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and Tinni) Jupiter Good Feelings (featuring Ayra Starr) Alien Hits / Alien Radio IAAM Aeterna All My Love One World

Coldplay headlined Glastonbury in 2024 (PA Wire)

When are Coldplay on tour in 2025?

The band has said these are the only UK/European cities where they will perform next year.

They will play:

August 2025

18 – Hull, Craven Park Stadium

19 – Hull, Craven Park Stadium

22 – London, Wembley Stadium

23 – London, Wembley Stadium

26 – London, Wembley Stadium

27 – London, Wembley Stadium

30 – London, Wembley Stadium

31 – London, Wembley Stadium

Chris Martin during Coldplay’s Glastonbury show (PA Wire)

How to get Coldplay tickets

“Fans can get exclusive first access to tickets by ordering the band’s upcoming new album, Moon Music,” a statement from Coldplay reads.

The album needs to be ordered before 11.59pm on Tuesday, September 17, from store.coldplay.com .

“All those who have already pre-ordered the album from the Coldplay UK or EU Stores will automatically be eligible for the presale, which begins on Thursday, September 26 at 9am,” the statement adds.

The general sale will take place at 9am on Friday, September 27.

How much are tickets for Coldplay?

The prices of the tickets have not been confirmed. But the band have said that a limited number of Infinity Tickets will go on sale for £20 each from midday on Friday, November 22.

What are Infinity Tickets?

These are a limited band of tickets that are much cheaper than the standard sale. They must only be bought in pairs and are limited to two per purchaser.