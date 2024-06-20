Coldstream Aquatic Center reboot
Baltimore has been making a big splash with its latest water project: revamping its pool areas across the city. Next in line for an upgrade is the Coldstream Aquatic Center.
Doorbell footage was subject of jokes at roast of NFL great Tom Brady
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The Canadian tennis star opened up about her childhood, facing criticism and experiencing sexism on the "Not Alone" podcast.
Dallas Mavericks fans will recognize the Los Angeles Lakers new head coach. He played in the Metroplex for the last year of his NBA career.
The salary for an NFL cheerleader may surprise you.
The New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, getting the goaltender they have been targeting for quite some time.
Earlier this month, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will officially join on the 1st of July when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. While the deal has been met with extr...
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before the puck drops and before 18,000 fans sing “O Canada” in unison at Edmonton Oilers home games, the audience hears from Chief Willie Littlechild.
Of course, the athlete can't stay away from the 2024 games in Paris, and he's bringing along a special guest for the trip
The Fish had just beat the Cardinals
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Jacoby is still a bit shell-shocked.
"Anytime you get a chance to represent your country, I'm all for it."
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade of high-priced, underachieving players on Wednesday.
MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — When Kevin Magnussen was asked why he and other drivers still don’t know if they will be racing in Formula 1 next season, the Dane pointed a finger — literally— at Carlos Sainz.
Serbia threaten to pull out of Euro 2024 over chanting between fans at the Croatia and Albania match on Wednesday.
The first part of the docu-series will land on Netflix on July 17 ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
‘It’s not an elimination game for us. We’re going up there with a 3-2 series lead. Just got to take care of business.’
With NFL teams on break until training camps begin in late July, we handed out grades for all 32 franchises based on their offseason moves.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kris Knoblauch got his up-close look at how crazed Edmonton is about the Oilers' playoff run thanks to a mix-up with his car keys the night they clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.