Cole Bennett To Direct Chief Keef Documentary

Cole Bennett is making his big-screen debut. While Bennett has amassed a rapidly growing number of music video credits over Lyrical Lemonade's 11 years in business, the production company's founder's first long-form foray is an intentional meeting of minds between Bennett and fellow Chicago native and close collaborator Chief Keef.

Per an exclusive report from Variety, Bennett is set to direct a documentary film chronicling the come-up and career trajectory of Chief Keef. With Bennett as the director, Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society will oversee the production of the film. Jeremy Allen is set to step into the role of producer, while Lyrical Lemonade’s Jake Millan and Krista Worby will also assist in executive producing the project alongside Khalabo Ink Society’s Emile Geneve and Idris Dykes.

"my first film, the chief keef documentary," Bennett reflected in an Instagram caption when sharing the news. An official title or release date for the film has yet to be confirmed.

While details at the time of writing remain slim, stay tuned for Hypebeast as more information becomes available.