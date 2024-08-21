Cole Emhoff Recalls Stepmom Kamala Harris Falling in Love with His Father in Sentimental DNC Video

The rarely seen son of second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke about Harris' impact on his family in a touching video ahead of his father's DNC speech

getty (2) Vice President Kamala Harris and her stepson, Cole Emhoff

Cole Emhoff had a rare moment in the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20, lending his voice to a video about the impact that stepmom Kamala Harris has had on his family since marrying his father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

"My parents split when I was in middle school and that wasn’t easy. That’s not easy for any kid," Cole said in the video, referencing the late-2000s separation of his father and mother, Kerstin Emhoff. "But it helped that my parents stayed friends and we all kept hanging together. We grew closer than ever."

During Cole's senior year of high school, Doug met then-California Attorney General Harris — "the blind date that would dramatically change all of our lives forever."

"[My younger sister] Ella and I would laugh watching them fall in love, acting like teenagers," Cole, now 29, remembered. "In 2014, Kamala became Momala. She took over Sunday night dinners and taught Doug how to actually cook."

Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock

Cole also touched on the Emhoffs' unexpected foray into the political world.

"Our blended family wasn’t used to politics or the spotlight, but when Kamala became senator, we were all excited to step up. Especially my dad," he said in the video. "Then Kamala became vice president. It felt like Doug was a bit out of place on Capitol Hill. I thought, ‘What is my goofy dad doing here?’ But he embraced it ... I was so proud to watch him do it, to stand by her side, an example of true partnership."

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Vice President Kamala Harris hugs stepchildren Ella and Cole Emhoff at her inauguration in 2021

In October 2023, Harris officiated Cole's wedding to Greenley Littlejohn. Days later, she sat down with PEOPLE in the official vice president's residence for a wide-ranging interview, where she acknowledged her gratitude for being included in the program.

“It meant so much for so many reasons,” Harris told PEOPLE of officiating the wedding. “It was so wonderful that the kids asked me to do it."

She continued: "For us, we think of marriage as being not just between these two people, but the coming together of families. So it was very much with that spirit that we all participated.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Ella and Cole Emhoff on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19, 2024

The 2024 Democratic National Convention, which began on Monday, Aug. 19, will culminate in a finale speech from Harris on Thursday night, when she will ceremonially accept the Democratic presidential nomination.

Tuesday night's agenda was stacked with special guests, including John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg, Jimmy Carter's grandson Jason Carter, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama.

The second gentleman, who would become the nation's inaugural first gentleman if Harris is elected, was also tapped to deliver remarks on Tuesday night.

