Cole Hauser On Potential For More ‘Yellowstone’ After Season 5B: “Let’s Do It”

That was Cole Hauser’s response in a new interview to the prospect of more Yellowstone after the forthcoming Season 5B, originally announced as the Paramount+ series’ final installment.

Hauser was answering a question about a potential spinoff, which, per Deadline’s reporting, initially was thought to be the way his character might move forward.

Deadline reported last month that Hauser and Yellowstone co-star Kelly Reilly had been negotiating new deals for months, initially thought to be for a Yellowstone offshoot. But it turns out that negotiations are now underway for a sixth season of the flagship drama to be headlined by the duo.

“I don’t make the decisions, brother — I’m a hired gun,” Hauser told Cigar Aficionado. “Would I like a spinoff? Yeah. It’s been a pleasure working with this cast, with Taylor Sheridan; why would we stop a good thing? Yeah, pen it and let’s do it.”

Hauser’s enthusiasm for a path forward will come as a relief to fans of the show, many of whom were crestfallen when Dutton family patriarch Kevin Costner shut the door on his involvement this past June. A continuation of the series based focused on Rip and Beth (the characters played by Hauser and Reilly) would be a second-best thing, given the screen magnetism of the actors and the characters they play.

Asked why people are drawn to Rip, Hauser observed, “I think the simple answer is you don’t get to see real American men this way anymore. He’s honest, he’s loyal, as insane as he can be at times, he has a great heart. The simplicity of life, the understanding of nature, I can go on and on.”

As for why he’d be up for more Yellowstone, Hauser says it’s simple.

“I have the greatest office in the world. I’ve been saying that for seven years. I get to go out in nature, ride a horse, chase cows, cut rope, rein at times…it’s a very special role. At the same time too, I kind of kick myself, remind myself, this is about as good as it gets.”

