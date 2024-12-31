Cole and Savannah LaBrant Say They're 'Having the Most Fun' in Their Marriage After Deciding to Stop Having Kids

The couple shared they are done having kids in July, a couple of months after welcomed their fourth baby Beckham Blue LaBrant back in May

Cole and Savannah LaBrant are officially done having kids.

The couple shared their decision in a recent TikTok posted on Dec. 30. Set to Bruno Mars' "Bonde Do Brunão," Cole, 28. and Savannah, 31, were seen dancing in the clip as their reasoning was shown on overlaying text.

"When you spent the past 7 years pregnant having 5 kids and you're officially done having kids," the text read. They added that they're now "having the most fun" in their marriage that they've "ever had" before they playfully embraced at the end of the video.

The couple first shared the news in a video posted to YouTube on July 1 and elaborated on their decision to stop having kids. In the video, Cole said, "If you are thinking about having five kids, think again."

"Five kids is a lot of kids," Savannah added. "I didn't feel like four kids was a lot on me, and [with] five kids, I'm finally like 'Oh,' I get stressed out a little bit."

"This is the first time where I'm very close to saying I'm 100 percent done," she continued. "I always have like a little inkling in the back of my mind whenever I say that so make makes me sad, but I think I'm done."

Savannah added that they would likely "adopt down the road" and that to get Cole "more on board for adopting, I need to be done having kids."

The couple's decision comes after they welcomed their fourth baby together, Beckham Blue LaBrant, back in May. They announced the birth of their son on YouTube before they shared photos of the family and his name on Instagram on June 4.

The LaBrants also share two daughters Posie Rayne and Sunday Savannah and a son named Zealand Cole. Savannah is also a mother to daughter Everleigh Rose from a previous relationship.

"Surprised we all fit on this hospital bed 🫠," Savannah wrote in her Instagram caption at the time of Beckham's birth. "LaBrant Fam, party of 7🥳 Meet the tiniest member of the fam, Beckham Blue LaBrant💙 We love you big Blue boy!"

Cole LaBrant/TikTok Cole and Savannah LaBrant

The couple first shared on Instagram that they were expecting their fourth baby in December 2023, as Cole joked in the caption, "It’s starting to feel like a tradition at this point," referencing their previous pregnancy announcements around the holidays.

Cole and Savannah married in July 2017 and most recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary this year. Cole shared a video on Instagram of their anniversary celebrations on July 10, noting that while they initially "agreed to not do anything special this year for our anniversary after just having our 5th baby," he chose to "make our anniversary as special as I could for my wife."

"It’s going to become easier and easier to put our marriage on the back burner and to justify not planning big and special things for our marriage," he wrote. "I truly love my wife more than ever, but I also know that love is a choice [and] life with you has truly only gotten sweeter. You’re my forever girl."

