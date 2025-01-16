Coleen Nolan Pays Beautiful Tribute To Sister Linda, Following Her Death Aged 65

Coleen and Linda Nolan on Loose Women in 2018 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Coleen Nolan has paid her respects to her sister, Linda, who died earlier this week at the age of 65.

Posting on Instagram shortly after the news broke on Wednesday, the Loose Women panellist wrote: “I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda.

“Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.”

She continued: “Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

“Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Both Linda and Coleen first rose to international fame as members of the sister act The Nolans, best known for their hits I’m In The Mood For Dancing, Don’t Make Waves, Gotta Pull Myself Together and Attention To Me.

Prior to her death, Linda had been living with incurable cancer, having first undergone treatment in 2005, and spent her final years raising awareness of the disease.

Linda’s team confirmed on Wednesday: “Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

“At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

“The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable.”

