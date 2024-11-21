Coleen Rooney stuns I'm A Celebrity campmates with Wayne Rooney revelation

What did you miss?

Coleen Rooney surprised I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers when she revealed husband Wayne writes her poetry.

The star - who has been married to Wayne since 2008 - shared that the footballer pens verses for her when he is away travelling. Coleen told fellow camper GK Barry that Wayne would use hotel pads to write her the sweet notes, leaving the social media star looking stunned.

“Wayne Rooney?” she asked.

Coleen opened up during a chat in camp, telling Barry: “Wayne’s always wrote me poems.”

After Barry expressed her surprise, she went on: "You know the hotel pads? He was always writing a little poem and putting it in his bag and he’d give it to me when we got home.”

"They’re nice to keep but I can’t remember the last time he gave me one…” she added.

Coleen Rooney in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. (ITV screengrab)

Barry admitted in the Bush Telegraph: “Never did I ever think that Wayne Rooney had it in him to write a love poem. I don’t know him but I never saw him as that type of man and I’m so intrigued at what they would say.”

Viewers were also surprised, with many commenting on X. "WAYNE ROONEY IS A LOVE POET Who would have thought that," said one. "Wayne Rooney, former footballer, current poet," posted another.

Someone else wrote: "I knew Wayne Rooney was versatile, but poetry?! That’s a surprise."

"Never thought I would hear Wayne Rooney and Poetry in the same sentence but here we are," remarked another viewer. "Did not peg Wayne Rooney for the poem writing sort, particularly not love poems!" someone else agreed.

Coleen said she and Wayne are 'a team'

Coleen also talked about her relationship with Wayne, saying that she felt pressure from people who wanted her to split from him after mistakes he has made.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have been married since 2008. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

"Since the first mistake he’s made, that’s been in the public, people have not forgiven," said the star, who has four sons with the footballer.

"When things have happened the public have wanted it to just go oh, split, you know, that's it, split them up. But the fact is, there's always been love still there."

She continued: "It has been difficult, but we're happy now, after all those years… We're a team.”

