Coleen Rooney reveals husband Wayne's exciting new hobby he can 'finally' take on after Plymouth exit - Exclusive

Coleen Rooney ended 2024 on a high. After years of being asked, she finally agreed to take part in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and embraced the “tough” and “fun” experience. Staying on until the very last day, Coleen narrowly missed out on being crowned Queen of the Jungle, finishing runner-up to Danny Jones, who took home the title.

As 2025 gets underway, Coleen is continuing her streak of success with the launch of her very own Applied Nutrition wellness range, a project months in the making, supported by her biggest cheerleader — her husband, Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney was a proud husband at Coleen's launch (WireImage)

For years, Coleen supported Wayne throughout his football career, which included a two-year stint in America while he played for D.C. United in Washington. Now, the tables have turned, and Wayne is fully dedicated to supporting his 38-year-old wife’s new projects.

Not only has Wayne helped Coleen perfect her new range by testing the products himself, but he was also front and centre at the London launch in White City House, proudly mingling with Coleen’s friends, including Jill Scott, Danny Jones, Maura Higgins, and Amy Jackson.

Barry McGuigan, Oti Mabuse, Maura Higgins, Danny Jones, and Dean McCullough all supported Coleen on the day (WireImage)

Referring to the sleeping supplement in her new range, Coleen explained at her launch, “It doesn’t matter whether you have problems with sleeping or not, it just relaxes you. Me and Wayne, we were in bed the other night, and we had one. He had one flavour, and I had the other. We were comparing.”

It’s been all-change for the couple in recent weeks, due to Wayne’s departure as manager of Plymouth Argyle. The 39-year-old signed a three-year contract back in May but at the end of December, the footballer and club "mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect" after a nine-game winless run.

Coleen says weekly date nights are important and 'fun' (Instagram)

With Wayne now back home, Coleen is relishing their extra time together, even if his obsession with white noise keeps her on her toes. “He has to have a fan on, and if I’m not with him, he’ll get the hairdryer out,” she laughs. “This morning, I went to get my makeup done, came back to get changed, and the hairdryer was out. As soon as I leave, he puts it on. He just loves the noise! His mum says he was the same with the Hoover when he was younger.”

Alongside helping with school runs, Wayne has also taken up a new hobby — something he hadn’t had the time for in years, and one that will undoubtedly shape their future holidays.

The couple with their four kids at their Cheshire home (Instagram)

“He's just started skiing,” Coleen told HELLO! “We both went to the [Indoor Snowcentre] Chill Factore in Manchester, and had a lesson.”

“I've been skiing for a few years now because of the kids, but he's never done it before. So now that’s something we're sharing together.”

Fitness is a big part of the couple’s family life. “We do active days out with the kids. We have days where we go to trails and we’re lucky to have a gym in the house, we have a boxing ring that gets used a lot as well. We try and do a lot together.”

The mother-of-four looked stunning at the launch (WireImage)

For Coleen, quality time with Wayne is a priority. “We try to have a date night every week. It was hard with him being away in Plymouth. So now to have him back home is nice. Last night we went to see Mrs Doubtfire at the theatre. We try and do something together — even if it's just takeaway or a night away from the kids.I do think it's important to make time for each other.”

Time is a precious commodity in the Rooney household right now since Coleen is busier than ever with her new wellness range. It’s the fruition of many months of research, planning and hard work — and not something that she’s rushed into.

“People just think I’ve come out of the the jungle and ‘bang, I’ve got a range out.’, but It was in the pipeline before I went on the show,” she says. “I've had total input from the beginning, it's been a long process, and we wanted to make sure that it was right.”

Former Love Island star Maura Higgins at Coleen's event with entrepreneur Jacqueline O’Donovan OBE (Getty Images)

Her new range, for which she is both an investor and ambassador, includes five unique products, seamlessly integrated into her daily routine to help her stay fit, maintain glowing skin, and feel her best.

What are her daily wellness habits? “I always look after my skin, I get regular facials,” she shares. “But the main thing is exercise and supplements. I am an organised person and if my routine goes out the window, then my head goes. Consistency is the key, you can't just do it for a few days. You've got to really put the effort into it, which is why I know sometimes it can be hard.”

I do squats in the shower every morning. Then, I'll have my collagen and immunity shots.

As a busy mum of four boys, Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass, Coleen has designed her wellness products to be practical for women on the go. “I wanted to make [taking supplements] easy and enjoyable, so we've brought stick packs out in a range of nice flavours. “You can just put them in your handbag, add to your water bottle, or make a hot drink. It's really important for women to know that you can fit something in your day to look after yourself.”

Coleen with her son after leaving the jungle in December (Instagram)

Her father’s influence has been a driving force behind her passion for wellness. “My dad has always looked after himself. He boxed when he was younger and I’ve learned from him that a little bit of everything's good for you and the importance of having a regular exercise routine.”

Coleen’s approach to fitness isn’t something new; it’s something she’s always maintained. “With my body shape, I'm small and if I eat, I put weight on. I've always known that I need to look after myself. So, it's been a natural thing for me.”

That’s why she wants to change the mindset that staying fit is always “an effort”. She explains: “Sometimes it is, but sometimes it's not. I do squats in the shower every morning, so I know I've done something that day. Then, as soon as I get up, I'll have my collagen and immunity shots.”

Oti Mabuse attends the launch of Coleen Rooney x Applied Nutrition Wellness Range (WireImage)

Her weeks always look different due to her family’s busy and constantly changing schedules, but despite the chaos, Coleen tries to remain as consistent as possible. “I do two gym sessions a week and at least two Pilates classes, but weeks differ.” Even when travelling, Coleen makes sure to pack a pair of leggings and trainers so she can make impromptu visits to the hotel gym – which she did on the eve of her launch at London’s White City House.

While her new range focuses on physical well-being, Coleen also emphasises the importance of mental wellness. The 38-year-old insists that the key is to “not hold onto things too much”.

“Mental health is really important,” she says. “I think talking is the main thing. I sometimes don't trouble people with what I'm thinking until the right time, and that works for me, but I always let it out and I think it’s important to tell people how you feel, to share things with people.”

On I’m a Celebrity and why she finally said yes

“I’ve been asked for years to go on the show, and it was never the right time,” she reveals. “Being a mum of four boys and with them being young it was not convenient. I also had a lot of things going on in life. And this year I said, ‘why not?’ It’s an experience that I am so glad I’ve done. It was a challenge for myself, I was ready to do that, to do something for myself.”

Her time in the jungle wasn’t without its struggles, though. “The boredom was hard, that was really tough. You go days without going into camp as you don’t get picked to do a challenge.”

The steady diet of rice and beans also meant she went through a natural detox in the jungle. “Day three hits hard, you get this headache. I didn’t wean myself off any caffeine or sugar, so the headache was tough. But you get through that, and you get to see the benefit of: you feel good, you’re hydrated, I kept myself busy and still did my exercises”