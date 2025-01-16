Coleen Rooney says she felt ‘lost’ on I’m A Celeb as she reveals skin secrets
Coleen Rooney says she felt “lost” when she first arrived in Australia to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney, 38, made it to the final of the ITV reality show last year and was beaten at the end by McFly star Danny Jones.
Rooney told ITV’s This Morning: “I got in there and day three I sat on that log and thought, ‘What am I doing?’ I just thought, ‘what have I got to give to this jungle? Just me?’… There were loads of great characters in there, all singing, all dancing, and I just felt a bit lost.”
She added that after getting to know her campmates, and being more familiar with life in the camp, she “started to relax and enjoy it and enjoy everyone else’s company”.
Rooney also said that she is up for more public projects in the future, as her four sons – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac – get older.
“I’m a mum and that was my priority over everything, to make sure the kids are okay, I love being involved in everything that they do,” she said.
“Now they’re all a bit older, they don’t depend on me as much as they did when they were babies, so I feel like now the time is right for me to start doing some more work again. I’ve got lots of other little projects on the go and I’m really enjoying it.”
The TV personality also spoke about the praise that she has received for her skin while taking part on the reality show.
“A lot of people wear makeup every day for work and do loads of shoots, and I think that’s where you get a bit of a shock,” she said.
“People weren’t shocked what I look like in there, but the… compliments that I got when I come out, it was amazing, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what you’re on about’, but… obviously, it goes to show that, if you look after yourself, if you’re consistent, then it works.”
She also recommended the gym, supplements and collagen for skin care.
Rooney, who tied the knot with England striker Wayne in 2008, is also known for a high-profile libel trial with the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, Rebekah Vardy.
She accused Vardy of leaking her private Instagram stories to the Sun newspaper in a viral post, which saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie” on social media.
In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was “substantially true”, and in 2023, Rooney released the Disney+ series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.