Coleen Rooney says she felt ‘lost’ on I’m A Celeb as she reveals skin secrets

Coleen Rooney says she felt “lost” when she first arrived in Australia to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney, 38, made it to the final of the ITV reality show last year and was beaten at the end by McFly star Danny Jones.

Rooney told ITV’s This Morning: “I got in there and day three I sat on that log and thought, ‘What am I doing?’ I just thought, ‘what have I got to give to this jungle? Just me?’… There were loads of great characters in there, all singing, all dancing, and I just felt a bit lost.”

Kai with his parents Coleen, and Wayne Rooney (Peter Byrne/PA)

She added that after getting to know her campmates, and being more familiar with life in the camp, she “started to relax and enjoy it and enjoy everyone else’s company”.

Rooney also said that she is up for more public projects in the future, as her four sons – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac – get older.

“I’m a mum and that was my priority over everything, to make sure the kids are okay, I love being involved in everything that they do,” she said.

“Now they’re all a bit older, they don’t depend on me as much as they did when they were babies, so I feel like now the time is right for me to start doing some more work again. I’ve got lots of other little projects on the go and I’m really enjoying it.”

The TV personality also spoke about the praise that she has received for her skin while taking part on the reality show.

