Coleen Rooney signs up for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity – reports

Coleen Rooney, the wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, has signed up for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, according to reports.

The 38-year-old hit the headlines in recent years over her high-profile libel battle, dubbed Wagatha Christie, with fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.

Rooney is said to be flying out to Australia next month to join the ITV reality series hosted by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, according to The Sun newspaper.

Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy (Yui/Mok)

“Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation,” an ITV spokesperson said.

It comes days after Vardy was ordered to pay Rooney a further £100,000 after she lost her High Court claim against Rooney in 2022.

It followed Rooney accusing Vardy of leaking her private information to the press on social media – with this week marking five years since the viral post at the heart of the dispute.

Vardy was later ordered to pay 90% of Rooney’s fees, with an initial payment of £800,000.

However, this week senior costs judge Andrew Gordon-Saker ordered Vardy to pay a further £100,000 to Rooney within 21 days.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses are hoping Rooney will reveal further details about the fall-out with Vardy, as well as her life with Wayne and their four sons.

Last year, the couple released their debut documentary series titled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story which followed her High Court battle with Vardy on Disney+.

Vardy appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, becoming the third campmate to be eliminated.

Representatives for Rooney have been contacted for comment.