Coleman, Cook, Rapp lead observations and takeaways on day 9 of Buffalo Bills training camp
Coleman, Cook, Rapp lead observations and takeaways on day 9 of Buffalo Bills training camp
Coleman, Cook, Rapp lead observations and takeaways on day 9 of Buffalo Bills training camp
Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose The post Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Carlos Edriel Yulo might have only been an inch or two taller than his rivals when he stood in the center of the podium Saturday afternoon, but he had just accomplished something that put him head and shoulders above any man from his nation who’d ever competed at the Olympics.
The men's Olympic 10K final on Friday was an absolute thriller, and Canada's Mohammed Ahmed wasn't afraid to let fans know exactly how he felt about his race.
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
Scottie Scheffler added yet another bullet point to his resume for Player of the Year on Sunday, winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition at Le Golf National in Paris. Scheffler shot 9-under 62 on Sunday, tyin
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Forget about mixed relay. This was a one-woman show.
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was a model of calm and greatness as he delivered the greatest closing round of his career. The final two hours were about charges and collapses, pure theater that ended Sunday with the Olympic gold medal fittingly draped around the neck of golf's No. 1 player.
During the first week of competition at the Paris Olympics, one of the most popular topics was food being served to athletes in the Olympic Village.
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium's right field bleachers chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A!” during the playing of “O Canada” on Friday night before the game between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson pulled out of the women's 200 meters Sunday and will not race for an individual medal at the Paris Games.
There’s a plausible explanation for why Patrick Mahomes is No. 4 on the NFL Top 100. There’s no explanation for the rest of the Chiefs list.
The U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team broke the world record in the opening round, but the final had a different outcome.
Team USA hurdler Freddie Crittenden explains why he jogged through a preliminary heat in the 110-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Security at the Paris Olympics ejected a fan brandishing a green banner that read “Go Taiwan” at a badminton match, sparking anger from the island’s authorities.
Two Team USA beach volleyball players, Andy Benesh and Miles Partain, parted ways with coach Mike Placek prior to scoring a victory Thursday.
PARIS (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac hugged and kissed each other when they won the 2024 Olympics mixed doubles tennis gold medal for the Czech Republic on Friday night, then laughed about keeping their relationship status “top secret.”
Canadian gymnasts Ellie Black and Shallon Olsen receive praise after consoling an emotional competitor at the 2024 Olympics.