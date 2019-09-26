Coleman winning worlds would be good for athletics, says Coe

SHOWS: DOHA, QATAR (SEPTEMBER 26, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) IAAF PRESIDENT, SEB COE, ON WHETHER AMERICAN SPRINTER, CHRISTIAN COLEMAN, WINNING THE 100M AT THE WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIP WOULD BE GOOD FOR ATHLETICS, SAYING:

"Yes, it's good for the sport if Christian Coleman wins the 100 metres here, I don't think he'll have it all his own way, but yes, of course it is. Yes, because - look, I've always been clear about it, there are a number of issues, number of things we need to hold very firmly to. Whereabouts is a very important part of the eco-system, all athletes understand the seriousness of it. A missed test should set off alarm bells. I'm delighted that, very pleased that USADA and WADA have reviewed those rules. It's important that every organisation - we've spent the last two days in the congress reviewing the way we do business. It's important that that takes place, but we also have to be very protective of the reputations of the athletes, so yes, it would be a good thing if Christian Coleman won the 100 metres but as I said, it will be a very competitive field."

STORY: IAAF President Seb Coe told reporters on Thursday (September 26) that Christian Coleman winning the 100m at the World Athletics Championship in Doha would be good for the sport.

Coleman was temporarily suspended by the United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA) on whereabouts rules after he missed three anti-doping tests.

But the ban was lifted after Coleman successfully argued the first test should be backdated.

He is favourite for gold in Qatar after finishing second two years ago behind fellow American Justin Gatlin.

Earlier this week, Coleman told Reuters TV that he is running clean.