Colerain apartment fire injures three, including 2-year-old and pregnant woman
Three people, including a child and a pregnant woman, were injured Monday morning in an apartment fire, the Colerain Fire Department said.
Three people, including a child and a pregnant woman, were injured Monday morning in an apartment fire, the Colerain Fire Department said.
QUEBEC — As Quebec faces a worsening homelessness crisis, some politicians, including Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand, have suggested the solution may be a Finnish model that aims to give everyone a home. But while Finland has managed to massively reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness through its "housing first" approach, one Quebec expert said she's not sure it could be applied here, even if the provincial government was interested. "It's the right way to fight the problem of h
Egorov was just 46 at the time of his death, Russian media outlets reported.
Jacqueline Addo remembers the time two years ago when her husband Joshua confided to her that the stress of adjusting to life in Canada from Ghana was proving too much for him to bear.He had reached a breaking point, and her own mental health wasn't great."I was just a shadow of myself, basically," she said.Joshua was struggling to find a job in his field as a financial adviser, and had instead worked stints at a courier company and at Costco.With Jacqueline looking after their children, they we
EDMONTON — A passenger who fell out the back door of an Edmonton Transit bus last week has died. City police announced the news in a short statement Monday. The 63-year-old woman had been in hospital since Friday, where police said she was in critical condition. Police have said the bus was making a left turn in the city's west end when the woman, who was moving towards the rear exit, lost her balance and fell backwards through the door and onto the street. A city spokeswoman said the exit doors
"The guy just walked up shot my husband and threw him out of the vehicle ran him over and took our vehicle,” Karen Lopez said
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum revealed her 13th diagnosis of the disease back in September
Fox News' Alexandria Hoff reports the latest on what's expected.
From struggles with perfectionism to feelings of imposter syndrome, here's what oldest children need help with.
An $850 security deposit Jaclyn Reinhart paid back in 2018 to rent a Saint John apartment is finally being returned to her by the province but without interest and only after she spent months fighting the landlord to prove she was entitled to the money. "It is exhausting. It was exhausting for me and I'm a fighter," Reinhart said of the effort required to reclaim her money. "Other people I'm sure would have given up a long time ago."Reinhart and her children moved into an east Saint John apartme
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died aged 32, her country’s Olympic Committee said on Monday.
Visit Lauderdale, the official marketing agency of Florida's Broward County, is pushing back against the state government's conservative legislation by championing inclusivity at the 2024 Rose Parade.
Baron’s voice quivers when she recalls those harrowing weeks watching her sister and nephews fighting for their lives in separate hospital beds.
Sarah Ferguson took the time on New Year's Eve to share an inspirational post with her 669k followers on Instagram, perfectly timed to ring in the start of a new year.
For some Jenny Agutter will always be associated with children, more specifically with Roberta Waterbury, or “Bobbie”, the oldest of the three siblings in the classic 1970 film The Railway Children. So, even though she has just turned 71, her connection these past two decades with Go Beyond, one of the Telegraph’s four Christmas charities which gives vulnerable children holidays in the countryside and by the sea, feels entirely of a piece.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after an overnight shooting outside a nightclub west of Toronto. Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Ont. Police spokesperson Const. Mandeep Khatra says the woman was standing on a sidewalk outside the nightclub when she was shot. He says the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police had not announced a
Kody Brown looked back on the "sacrifices" he made to love one of his former wives on Sunday’s 'Sister Wives Talk Back' special
The driver accused the 60-year-old woman of being a porch pirate, police say.
A mom in Kentucky says she had an emergency procedure for an infected kidney stone, but had to have multiple limbs amputated after complications. CNN affiliate Lex 18 reports.
Two Vancouver food delivery workers are recovering from stab wounds after they subdued a suspect in a Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong.
Some of these are unforgivable. Especially #11.