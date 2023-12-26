Colerain Township Fire Department issues important fire safety reminder during winter months

Reuters

(Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of former Nebraska congressman Jeff Fortenberry for lying to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign, saying his trial was held in the wrong place. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Fortenberry should not have been tried in Los Angeles, where the Republican's campaign allegedly received $30,000 from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, just because federal agents who later interviewed him about the money worked there. Writing for a three-judge panel, Judge James Donato said the U.S. Department of Justice could seek a new trial in Nebraska or Washington, D.C., where Fortenberry denied knowing about illegal contributions.