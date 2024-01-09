Colfax County sheriff's deputies rescued from blizzard

ABC News

One of former president Donald Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to dismiss the indictment against him and disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, alleging that she "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with one of the top prosecutors she brought in to work on the case, which allegedly resulted in financial gain for both of them. In a court filing Monday, former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman accuses Willis of having potentially committed "an act to defraud the public of honest services" based on her "intentional failure" to disclose to alleged relationship that she allegedly "personally benefitted from."