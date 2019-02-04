Colin Allred's Diary of a Congressional Freshman, Vol. 5

This month, we’re talking with voting rights attorney, former NFL linebacker, and newly-elected Texas representative Colin Allred about his transition from fresh-faced political newcomer to real-life member of Congress—a task for which there is no instruction manual. This is the final installment. You can read part 1 of this series here; part 2 here; part 3 here; and part 4 here.

On his hometown Mavericks’ shocking acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis:

I think we won that trade already. The Knicks were such a good team when I was growing up, with Patrick Ewing and John Starks and those guys. And the Garden is the Mecca of basketball! I just don’t understand why they can’t get, like, a decent person in there to run the team. [James Dolan] seems like he’s just...clueless. [laughs]

zg_17484.jpg Zach Gibson/Getty Images More

On his anti-shutdown bill, the Shutdown to End All Shutdowns Act:

A group of us freshman had been meeting to talk about how we could try to prevent future shutdowns, because honestly, when you get in these positions, you start to realize how much is going on at once. We're a big country, with a lot of things we need to work on! And these shutdowns are just unacceptable. It can’t happen again.

We basically wanted to transfer that pain from federal workers and the American people to the decisionmakers: The bill says that if a funding lapse occurs, we go into a 30-day continuing resolution, and if we still don't have anything after that, we have to be in Congress every day—and we don't get paid. On the executive branch side, they aren’t going to be able to go golfing, and pay for senior folks is docked, too. When there’s a crisis, Americans expect us to be on the job, and to work hard, and to get in a room together and figure it out.

My colleague from Michigan, Elissa Slotkin, was sort of the originator of this. There are four original co-sponsors, including her and me, who had the most knowledge about what the bill was—we put in the time, and had been in the meetings. And we each had different perspectives about why we were supporting it. I talked about how in the NFL, one of the most popular words is “accountability.” If there's a mistake, you watch the film and correct it. After the longest shutdown in American history, there has to be accountability, too.

Our legislative staffs worked together and with the House Office of the Legislative Counsel to draft the language. We then went out to get co-sponsors, and scheduled a press conference to introduce it. The bill is now on the docket, and even if every single thing in there doesn't become law, from conversations I’ve had, I know some parts of what we put forward will pass the House.

On how he’s learned to deal with tough questions from reporters:

If I don't know the answer and I'm really stumped, I'll just tell them. I usually know something about it, so I'll say, like, "I don't know specifically what you're referring to there, but I can look into that and get back to you, and this is what I do know.” And then I'll kind of go through my thoughts on whatever the subject might be.

The thing I really try not to do—and I’ve seen other politicians do this—is just BS and make it up. People are paying attention to what you say, and they’re going to remember. It's better to admit you don't know, or talk about what you do know, than it is to wander into something without the knowledge you need.

The only questions I really don't want to answer are ones where I don’t agree with the premise—where the question is slanted in some way, or factually incorrect. I’ll say, “That’s not how I see it, and this is what I think.” Between the campaign and being in office, I’ve been taking questions for more than two years now, so there aren’t many questions I don’t want to answer—there are just questions I think I can give a better answer to. And I think people deserve answers from their representatives. But if I disagree with the premise, I make sure the interviewer knows it.

