Colin Farrell And Jude Law Almost Played These Iconic Superhero Roles And It's Hard To Imagine

Colin Farrell and Jude Law. Associated Press

With Colin Farrell’s starring role in The Penguin, we’re all feeling a little Batman fever all over again.

Colin’s first time playing the iconic villain was actually in 2022′s The Batman, co-starring Robert Pattinson, before landing the lead role in this spin-off.

However, the Irish actor almost joined the Batman universe more than 20 years ago.

In fact, he almost played the masked vigilante himself.

Following the undeniable flop of Batman & Robin, according to IndieWire, Warner Bros felt that a change of pace for the franchise was essential..

One of the ideas was actually to do a Batman vs. Superman film, with Colin starring as Batman and Jude Law as Superman. Of course, these characters would later share the big screen in Dawn Of Justice, in which they’d be played by Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Filmmaker Avika Goldsman said that this planned Batman film was set to be pretty dark, explaining: “It starts with Alfred’s funeral. Bruce Wayne falls in love and they go on a honeymoon.

“The Joker kills her. And the darkest part was, later you discovered it wasn’t real at all. The whole marriage was a set up on the part of the Joker. We used to do stuff like that all the time and then just get it knocked back.”

Yikes.

The film was set to be directed by Wolfgang Petersen in the early 2000s but the project never got off the ground.

However, 15 years later when Batman Vs Superman was finally released, which was followed by the star-studded Justice League movie.

The Penguin is available to stream on Now.

