Colin Jost Jabs RFK Jr. Skeptics With Blunt Message On 'Weekend Update'

“Weekend Update” host Colin Jost congratulated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for making history after President-elect Donald Trump picked him to lead the Department of Health and Human Services last week.

″[He] became the first brain worm survivor nominated to a cabinet-level position,” quipped Jost in a reference to the conspiracy theorist claiming that a parasite once “ate a portion” of his brain.

Jost admitted that the former independent presidential candidate “doesn’t have a lot of experience.”

“But I say we give him a shot,” said Jost of the anti-vaccine activist.

Jost, alongside his “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che, roasted Trump’s controversial cabinet picks at the top of the “SNL” news segment.

He joked that Trump continued to announce “everyone he’s going to fire” in six months.

“Trump nominated Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Lee Zeldin to head the EPA and Elise Stefanik as ambassador to the U.N. and then someone yelled, ‘Now do a silly one,’” said Jost as a picture of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) appeared on the screen.

Trump nominated Gaetz, who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, to be his attorney general on Wednesday. The pick has sparked bipartisan backlash.

“And Gaetz said the same thing he does when he sees a teenage girl, ‘I’ll do it,’” quipped Jost of Gaetz, who has denied the allegations and did not face charges after the Justice Department dropped a sex trafficking investigation into him.

Check out more from “Weekend Update” in the clips below.

