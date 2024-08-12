Colin Jost Provides Update After Injury, Officially Signs Off As NBC Olympics Correspondent From Malta

Colin Jost went from one island to another. The Saturday Night Live star served as an NBC Olympics surfing correspondent in Tahiti until he left before the competition was over following a string of ailments, including cutting his foot on the reef and getting a staph infection followed by an ear infection.

On the final day of the Paris Olympics, the Weekend Update co-anchor surfaced in Malta, posting an Instagram video in his Olympics correspondent uniform to assure fans he was OK.

Referencing the slew of concerned text he had received over his health, Jost deadpanned, “I’m actually fine. And despite what big media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn’t sent home from the Olympics, NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper and exhaled me here, to the island of Malta.”

Being the comedian he is, Jost could not resist poking fun at his host country.

“Malta doesn’t have many Olympians competing this year but it has thousands of 15-year old British kids competing who can black out the fastest,” he said before bringing the attention back to himself. “The real reason I am in Malta is, of course, because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks so they thought I would fit right in.”

There was a joke about the women’s breakdancing Olympic competition, and Jost also tweaked Peacock over the ad load of its Olympics coverage. He also acknowledged the winners in the surfing competition and thanked the people of Tahiti “for warmth, generosity and hospitality.”

He then proceeded to formally sign off as an Olympics correspondent, something he couldn’t do in Tahiti as he left before the semifinals and finals which had been delayed due to small surf.

At the time, Deadline reported that Jost’s stint was always supposed to be a short-term thing. He went to Europe after leaving Tahiti, ending up in Malta.

This may not be the last we have seen of Jost at the Olympics — he hinted at a fun assignment he is eying for the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

