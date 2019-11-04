Colin Kaepernick Celebrates 32nd Birthday by Feeding the Homeless in Oakland

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick celebrated his birthday this weekend by handing out supplies and food to the Bay Area’s homeless community.

Kaepernick — who made national headlines three years ago when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest systemic oppression and police brutality — turned 32 on Sunday, and visited a homeless encampment in Oakland to pass out backpacks filled with supplies, KPIX reported. The bags included food, air masks, clothes and other items provided by Kaepernick’s foundation, Know Your Rights Camp.

According to its website, athlete-turned-activist’s foundation aims to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization.”

Similar to what Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did last week for first responders fighting a series of wildfires in California, Kaepernick supplied a taco truck that handed out free food.

During Sunday’s event, Kaepernick was surprised with a birthday cake, which was given to him as people sang Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday.”

In August, Kaepernick marked the three-year anniversary of his iconic and controversial protest by posting a video that includes footage of alleged police brutality and family members speaking out on behalf of victims.

“Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression,” Kaepernick wrote in a tweet from August 14. “I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”

“The movement has always lived with the people!” he added.

Kaepernick has not been a member of an NFL team since March 2017, when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers.