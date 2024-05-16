Colin Pitchfork, who raped and killed two teens, to have public parole hearing

Colin Pitchfork was jailed for life in 1988 at the age of 27 when he became the first man to be convicted in the UK using DNA profiling - Shutterstock

The parole hearing of Colin Pitchfork, the double child killer, will be held in public after a campaign led by the local MP.

The Parole Board granted an application for a public hearing on the basis that the “interests of justice” outweighed Pitchfork’s requests for it to be held behind closed doors.

Such reviews are normally conducted in private but can be held in public if requested after changes in the law to remove the secrecy around the process.

Pitchfork was jailed for life in 1988 after raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

Then aged 27, he became the first man to be convicted in the UK using DNA profiling and was handed a minimum jail term of 30 years, later reduced to 28 years.

Pitchfork was initially released from prison in September 2021 but was back behind bars two months later after breaching his licence conditions when he approached a lone woman while litter-picking.

In June last year, the Parole Board found the decision to recall him to prison was flawed and said his detention was no longer necessary for public safety. But this ruling was blocked by Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, as he called for the decision to release Pitchfork to be reviewed.

Although Pitchfork lost his latest bid for freedom in December, earlier this year he successfully challenged the ruling to keep him behind bars. It means the 64-year-old will face a fresh parole hearing in July, which could see him released from jail.

Alberto Costa, the Conservative MP for South Leicestershire, led a campaign for Pitchfork's parole hearing to be held in public

According to a document outlining the decision to have Pitchfork’s case heard in public, the Parole Board said he had changed his name by deed poll a number of times since his conviction due to an apparent “desire to protect his identity given the public reaction to his offences and his potential release”.

Pitchfork argued against a public hearing amid suggestions from his lawyers it could affect his ability to give evidence. The name he is currently using has not been disclosed.

However, Alberto Costa, the Conservative MP for South Leicestershire who has campaigned to keep Pitchfork behind bars, was among those to make representations for the hearing to take place in public and said it was vital as the “public need to have confidence in the parole system”.

Mr Chalk also supported calls for the case to be heard in public. A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “The Lord Chancellor was in full support of this hearing taking place in public which was made possible through our move to increase Parole Board transparency by removing the ban on open hearings.

“This Government is reforming the parole system to add a ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous criminals and we are changing the law so that for society’s most depraved killers, life means life.”