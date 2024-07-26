Colin Tweedie sentenced to more than 4 years in hit-and-run that killed girl

Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to 4½ years in the hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.

The decision came down on Friday afternoon, about five years after Talia was struck by an SUV while out for a bike ride on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d'Or in 2019.

Tweedie was found guilty in May of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.

While Tweedie was initially acquitted in 2022, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal saying the judge in that case "committed errors of law."

During the second trial, court heard that it was dark at the time the child was struck and Tweedie thought he had hit a deer. But the judge in the case did not agree.

Colin Tweedie leaves the courtroom following the guilty verdict.

Colin Tweedie leaves a courtroom in May after being found guilty of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident. (Kyle Moore/CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES