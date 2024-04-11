Colleagues say new Perry principal is perfect man for the job
Colleagues say new Perry principal is perfect man for the job
Colleagues say new Perry principal is perfect man for the job
It's not enough that these people are talented, rich and famous, they can also speak more than one language! Find out which celebrities are masters of two languages... It's not enough that these people are talented, rich and famous, they can also speak more than one language! Find out which celebrities are masters of two languages... Star of hit Netflix show, 'The Queen's Gambit', Anya Taylor-Joy is fluent in Spanish and English!
WASHINGTON (AP) — The company responsible for a global recall of sleep apnea machines will be barred from resuming production at U.S. facilities until it meets a number of safety requirements, under a long-awaited settlement announced Tuesday by federal officials. Philips will be required to overhaul its manufacturing and quality control systems and hire independent experts to vet the changes, according to a court order announced by the U.S. Department of Justice. The company must also continue
It's a major contributor to climate change — the way buildings and roads are made with concrete. It's also a problem that's growing as more of the world develops. So the race has been on to find solutions for a material that's responsible for roughly 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Now one California startup has developed a technology that reduces carbon dioxide in the making of cement and could have the potential to operate at large scale. Fortera intercepts carbon dioxide exhaust from t
Premier Doug Ford's government is facing corporate pressure to change Ontario's plan that sees industry taking on the full cost of blue box recycling programs, CBC News has learned. Two organizations led by some of Canada's biggest supermarket chains, retailers and consumer goods companies want Ontario's blue box regulations amended, just as the industry faces a sharp rise in expenses under the transition. While the two corporate groups insist the changes they want would not weaken Ontario's rec
People's preference for making money from the comfort of their homes has boomed over the past three years for obvious reasons, and even with the job market trending toward normal after the pandemic,...
“Where properly managed, the benefits to employers are significant," one legal expert told Fortune.
Analysts believe OPEC will step in with spare capacity if prices get too high.
“I literally saw people jumping on the pieces of the airplane to get them to align."
In a move that environmentalists called a betrayal, the Biden administration has approved the construction of a deepwater oil export terminal off the Texas coast that would be the largest of its kind in the United States. The Sea Port Oil Terminal being developed off Freeport, Texas, will be able to load two supertankers at once, with an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day. The $1.8 billion project by Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners received a deepwater port license from the Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration this week, the final step in a five-year federal review.
Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods received $36.9 million in total compensation for 2023, up nearly 3% from a year earlier, the oil major said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. And in proxy filing ahead of its May 29 annual meeting of shareholders, Exxon recommended its investors vote against all proposals submitted by a minority of shareholders. Exxon has successfully blocked proposals by activist investors after filing a complaint in court.
The European Commission has updated its report on state-led distortions in the Chinese economy, adding new sectors and potentially opening the door to anti-dumping complaints from EU chip and clean-tech producers. The update, published on Wednesday and stretching to 712 pages, adds details of what the EU executive considers to be distortions in sectors of telecom equipment, semiconductors, the rail industry, renewable energy and electric vehicles. It retains the steel, aluminium, chemicals and ceramics sectors of the initial report in 2017.
European Union lawmakers on Wednesday adopted a law to place methane emission limits on Europe's oil and gas imports from 2030, pressuring international suppliers to clamp down on leaks of the potent greenhouse gas. Methane, the main component of natural gas, is the second-biggest cause of climate change after carbon dioxide and in the short term has a far higher warming effect. Rapid cuts in methane emissions this decade are crucial if the world is to avoid severe climate change.
Many things can be considered the enemy of retirement savings; but among these, taxes have to be near the top of the list. After you have worked hard to save and grow a retirement nest egg, it can...
Co-workers found the woman, investigators say.
Employers love a capable employee. Adding certain skills to your repertoire can boost your value to your company and make you more competitive in future job searches. Some skills, however, are more...
The European Union will investigate subsidies received by Chinese suppliers of wind turbines destined for Europe, the bloc's anti-trust commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, has said. Tuesday's move is the latest in a growing effort in both Europe and the United States to shield domestic clean energy industries from cheap Chinese imports, which authorities say benefit from anti-competitive state subsidies. Washington would not accept U.S. industry being "decimated" by China's excess industrial capacity in key products such as EVs, batteries and solar panels, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned during a visit to China this week.
China has issued its first production licence for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, further solidifying its position in the global race to broaden commercial applications and win market share in the up-and-coming tech-driven sector. The EH216-S, an unmanned eVTOL aircraft capable of transporting passengers, received a production certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Sunday, according to a social media post from the aircraft's manufacturer EH
Councillors in Renfrew, Ont., have voted to hand over to provincial police the findings of a fraud investigation that examined the troubled expansion of the town's recreation centre.The decision comes after councillors received legal advice during a closed-door session Tuesday evening, and includes a directive to staff to also launch a civil case claiming fraud, fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of duty of good faith.For now, the town is not identifying any individual or company it's seeki
"We see it hard for the company to generate additional sales with its current product portfolio or without cutting price further," BofA said.
The bloc’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, said the EU “can’t afford to see what happened on solar panels happening again.”