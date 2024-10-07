Colleen Hoover Novel ‘Reminders of Him’ Sets Movie Adaptation at Universal for Valentine’s Day 2026

A film version of Colleen Hoover’s novel “Reminders of Him” is in the works at Universal Pictures. The studio emerged victorious in a bidding war for book rights and plans to release the movie in theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Hoover, whose bestseller “It Ends With Us” was adapted into a hit movie with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, is writing the screenplay with Lauren Levine. Described as a “transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart,” the story follows Kenna Rowan, who returns to her hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake. She hopes to reconnect with her young daughter, though everyone is intent on keeping them apart. Only one person in the area hasn’t shunned her, and that’s the local bar owner Ledger Ward, who becomes an important part of Kenna’s life. The novel, published in 2022, has sold over 6.5 million copies globally and has been translated into 45 languages. Casting has yet to be announced.

“I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life,” Hoover said. “I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life. I am excited as ‘Reminders of Him’ holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice.”

Levine has worked at MTV, Nickelodeon and Walden Media and served as a producer on 2007’s Josh Hutcherson and AnnaSophia Robb tearjerker “Bridge to Terabithia.” She and Hoover will also produce through their newly-launched production company Heartbones Entertainment. Their aim for the banner, Hoover shared in a statement, is to “create something quite special for everyone.”

“This is a dream debut for Heartbones,” Levine said. “We couldn’t have a stronger partner for our first film than Universal or a more representative project for the stories we are passionate about telling than ‘Reminders of Him.’ Colleen’s legions of fans demonstrate that women are yearning for more authentic stories about their lives. Heartbones aims to deliver to movies what Colleen has done so successfully in publishing, and we know these stories will find emotional and economic resonance in the modern movie business.”

“Reminders of Him” is Hoover’s second novel to get the big screen treatment. Sony released “It Ends With Us,” which became a sleeper hit over the summer to the tune of $344 million worldwide. The film, which Baldoni directed, was hugely profitable against its $25 million budget. A sequel should be inevitable since Hoover already wrote a bestselling follow-up novel called “It Starts With Us.” Yet it’s safe to assume that audiences have seen the last of Lily and Ryle — the two characters portrayed by Lively and Baldoni in the film — amid reports the star and director didn’t get along on set and would likely not work together again.

Hoover, Levine, and Heartbones Entertainment are represented by UTA and Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. The deal was managed by UTA. Hoover’s novels are represented by Jane Dystel at Dystel, Goderich & Bourret and Allison Binder at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

