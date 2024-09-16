Colleen Hoover’s“ It Starts with Us” Is Getting a Special Collector’s Edition — See the Cover Here! (Exclusive)

The new edition of Hoover’s 2022 bestseller features a new cover and additional material

Good news, CoHort!



A new special collector’s edition of Colleen Hoover’s 2022 novel, It Starts with Us, is set to hit shelves this fall, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.



The new edition features a foil jacket set over a hardcover case, which is also embossed with Hoover’s signature, according to the publisher Atria Books. It also includes newly designed endpapers, as well as a reading group guide and four recipes from protagonist Atlas Corrigan’s cookbook.

The sequel to Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel It Ends with Us, It Starts with Us brings back a trio of familiar characters from the first book — Lily Bloom, Ryle Kincaid and Atlas Corrigan. Lily and her now ex-husband Ryle are navigating new co-parenting dynamics when Lily unexpectedly bumps into first love Atlas, after years apart.

When Atlas asks Lily on a date, she agrees, but is reminded that though they’re separated, Ryle will not be happy about Atlas returning to their family’s orbit. The dual-perspective novel, which reveals more about Atlas’ past and shows Lily navigating a new chapter of her life, continues the emotional story that readers have come to know and love.

Hoover has had a big year, as the film adaptation of It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, arrived in theaters in August. The author told PEOPLE that seeing her novel come to life on screen was “absolutely incredible and surreal.”

"It's been a true team effort, and I can't wait for those who loved the book to see the movie and experience the magic they’ve created on the big screen,” Hoover said, adding that Lively’s performance as Lily also “exceeded all my expectations."

Though Hoover said she hasn’t written for nearly two years, the author says she is “hopeful” that she will be able to return to the page soon.



"I tend to go with my own gut. It's worked for me, up to this point," Hoover said. "I write when I feel like writing. If I'm late on deadline, I'm late on deadline. I want to put out books that I don't feel I have been forced to release, and I think that's the key."

The special collector's edition of It Starts with Us will hit shelves on Nov. 26 and is now available for preorder, wherever books are sold.

