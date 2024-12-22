Colleen Hoover supports Blake Lively after legal complaint naming Justin Baldoni

US actress Blake Lively has been supported by It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover after accusing Justin Baldoni, her co-star in a film of the novel, of sexual harassment in a legal complaint.

Baldoni, 40, who also directed the film, and the studio behind the romantic drama are accused of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage Lively’s reputation following a meeting to address accusations against Baldoni and a producer of the film of “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour”, according to the legal document shared by The New York Times.

In the complaint for damages, which precedes a lawsuit, Baldoni, his publicists and Wayfarer Studios, are listed among the defendants.

Justin Baldoni attends the world premiere of It Ends with Us (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It Ends With Us, based on Hoover’s novel of the same name, is about a woman’s pursuit of a loving and healthy relationship, with Lively playing the lead character Lily Bloom and Baldoni as her love interest Ryle Kincaid.

In a post to her Instagram stories, Hoover wrote: “@blakelively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met.

“Thank you for being exactly the human that you are.

“Never change. Never wilt.”

She then linked to a New York Times article titled We Can Bury Anyone: Inside A Hollywood Smear Machine.

The article details the complaint including accusations that Baldoni retained a crisis communications specialist who, with the director and “approval” of the studio, launched a “sophisticated, co-ordinated, and well-financed retaliation plan” creating “manufactured content” that would “influence public opinion”.

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” Lively said in a statement to the newspaper.

Bryan Freedman, a lawyer representing Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, said the claims were “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious”, adding that the studio “made the decision to proactively hire a crisis manager prior to the marketing campaign of the film”.

He added: “There were no proactive measures taken with media or otherwise; just internal scenario-planning and private correspondence to strategise, which is standard operating procedure with public relations professionals.”

Rumours regarding a fractured relationship between Lively and Baldoni began around the film’s release at the beginning of August.

In It Ends With Us, Lily (Lively) falls in love with Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) before reconnecting with her first love (Brandon Sklenar) – amid a backdrop of domestic violence.

Baldoni is also known for his role as Rafael Solano in the telenovela Jane The Virgin and wrote a book called Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity about pushing back against traditional notions of masculinity.

Lively has four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool actor who is a co-owner of Wrexham AFC football team.

She has starred in films including The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants, The Age Of Adaline, and A Simple Favour, and played Serena van der Woodsen in the hit teen drama series Gossip Girl.

The PA news agency has approached Lively’s representatives for comment.