College bricklaying centre plan approved

The new teaching space will adjoin Blackburn College's Construction Centre [PA Media]

A college in Lancashire is to build a new bricklaying centre in one of its service yards.

The new classroom promises to be an upgrade of its existing one, Blackburn College said.

The space will adjoin its construction centre at University Close.

The addition to the college has been granted planning permission by Blackburn with Darwen Council.

Robust

A report by planning officer Martin Kenny said the building will be "constructed with a steel frame, insulated cladding walling and PVC fabric coated roofing and a roller shutter door".

The building is "functional in design" and will be used until "a permanent solution is explored".

The report said: "The new building is considered to be more robust than that currently in situ, which offers clear advantages for containing noise, and odours.

“The closest building is a working men’s club, which principally operates in the evening and is unlikely to be affected by the development.”

