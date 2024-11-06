College Football Player, 18, Found Dead in His Dorm Room After ‘Feeling Ill’ Days Earlier

Kevon Walker was reportedly found unresponsive in his bed by teammates

An 18-year-old college football player at Saint Francis University was found dead in his dorm room, according to local reports.

Cambria County police have begun investigating the college athlete's death after his teammates reportedly found him unresponsive in his dorm room at the Pennsylvania university on Monday, Nov. 4, local news station WJACTV reported.

The outlet said that Walker, a freshman defensive lineman, was found in his bed at Saint Francis' Giles Hall dorm.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, per WJACTV, and authorities are waiting on the results of a toxicology report. There is no evidence of foul play, police told the outlet.

In the days leading up to Walker's death, he had apparently been "feeling ill," his teammates told authorities after his body was discovered, per WJACTV.

The Cambria County Sheriff's Office and Saint Francis University did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

News of the Buffalo, NY native's death has been met with a flood of tributes from family, friends and former coaches and teammates.

Paul R. Woods Sr., Walker's former high school football coach at Canisius High School in Buffalo, said the news of his former player's death "hurt" in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Please send a prayer to my guy and his family..Also the Canisius High School community," Woods Sr. wrote, adding, "R.I.P KEVON WALKER..LOVE YOU KID," and a photo of Walker.

This on hurt ..Please send a prayer to my guy and his family..Also the Canisius High School community

R.I.P KEVON WALKER..LOVE YOU KID pic.twitter.com/8AeAAE3HDi — Coach Paul R. Woods sr. (@Paulwoods2) November 5, 2024

Saint Francis University and Canisius High School also posted tributes to Walker on Nov. 5. "During this difficult time, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to Kevon’s family and friends," Saint Francis's official X account wrote.

Canisius High School principal Tom Coppola said, “Kevon was a larger-than-life presence in so many ways in our building," in a statement on the school's website. "His graduation from Canisius High School was such a great day for he and his family, it was awesome on that day to see him so proud. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

