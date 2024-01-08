College Football Playoff delays tweaking 12-team format to decrease spots reserved for league champs

The College Football Playoff on Monday delayed formally changing the upcoming 12-team format to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five. The head of the board that needs to approve the move said he would be “shocked” if the change is not made for next season.

CFP Board of Managers chairman Mark Keenum, the president of Mississippi State, said the Pac-12 representative, Washington State president Kirk Schulz, requested the delay. Keenum said he expected the board to circle back on the issue in a few weeks.

“I’d be shocked if we weren't a 5-7 playoff for this coming football season,” Keenum said.

The change from a format with sports reserved for six conference champions and six at-large selections was prompted by conference realignment and the state of the Pac-12, which will lose 10 of its 12 members to other Power Five leagues after this academic year.

Oregon State and Washington State plan to keep the Pac-12 running as a two-team conference next year as they try to rebuild the league. The Beavers and Cougars have a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West in place for next season.

With only nine full major college football conferences in place for next season — and one fewer Power Five conference than when expansion was first agreed upon — the CFP management committee agreed to recommend changing the original 6-6 format a 5-7 model, with five guaranteed spots for league champions and seven at-large berths.

While the presidents didn't vote in the 5-7 change they did endorse the commissioner's proposal that for a conference to have a champions eligible for one of those five spots, it needs to have at least eight members. The CFP board is comprised of conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director.

